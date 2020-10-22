SI.com
Vanderbilt Golf Finishes in a Tie for Ninth in Second Event

Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Morgan Baxendale, the Vanderbilt women’s golf team completed its second tournament of the fall season Wednesday by placing tied for ninth at The Ally at Old Waverly in West Point, Mississippi.

Baxendale, a senior, carded a three-day total of 217 to finish 1-over for the tournament. She tied for 16th overall.

“She was good after a really slow start on Monday – after she got through those first six holes she was pretty solid," Vanderbilt head coach Greg Allen said. "She played well on this course at the 2019 US Women's Amateur. She likes the course and it showed.

"Played like we know how she could play."

The Commodores improved eight strokes from round one (297) to round two (289) and kept that momentum going into the final round for their ninth-place finish. South Carolina won the team title with a 12-under while South Carolina's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard took individual honors with a 14-under.

Celina Sattelkau rallied to finish 5-over with a three-day total of 221 for the Commodores. Jayna Choi carded the same thanks, in part, to a 69 in round two which included an eagle on No. 9.

Louise Yu finished +6 and tied for 38th while Tess Davenport carded a +15.

“Without Auston (Kim), we're just learning. We're still young," Allen said. "Our three sophomores are like freshmen-and-a-half because of not getting to finish the season in the spring.

"I think overall the thing that got us is we're usually a pretty good team off the tee. We had some tee shots throughout the week that just really cost us. We're just a few mistakes away from finishing tied for ninth or finishing fifth. Hopefully we can continue to get better, get (Kim) back in the spring and be a pretty good team."

Vandy will take a few weeks off before concluding its fall season Nov. 6-8 at the Liz Murphy Fall Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia.

