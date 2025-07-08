Vanderbilt Lacrosse Hires New Assistant Coach: The Anchor
Vanderbilt lacrosse head coach Beth Hewitt announced the hiring of Morgan Barlow to her coaching staff on Tuesday as an assistant coach, draw specialist coach. Hewitt will also take part in player development.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Morgan to the Vanderbilt lacrosse family,” Hewitt said. “She brings great energy, a strong lacrosse IQ, and a true passion for developing student-athletes. Her expertise on the draw adds tremendous value to our staff and will play a key role in our continued success. Her experience and perspective will be a huge asset as we continue to build a championship culture here in Nashville.”
Barlow now arrives at Vanderbilt after spending three seasons at Lindenwood where she served as the defensive coordinator and draw specialist as the school joined Division I.
“I’m extremely excited to start this new chapter at Vanderbilt,” Barlow said. “This program offers top-tier resources, elite facilities and unmatched opportunities for student-athletes to grow on and off the field. I’m inspired by Coach Hewitt and her staff’s passion and drive to keep elevating the program and competing for championships.”
At Lindenwood, Barlow coached some of the most elite draw specialists in the country, including Ryleigh Cavanaugh, who set the Lions’ single-season draw control record (169), single-game record (19) and average draw control wins per game record (9.39). Cavanaugh finished as the top-ranked player in the ASUN and the No. 7 player in the country in total draw control wins.
Prior to Lindenwood, Barlow had a two-year stint at Saint Michael’s College where she served as an assistant coach before being elevated to the interim head coach. Some of Barlow’s responsibilities included managing all recruiting efforts, planning and executing practice plans, providing individual instruction to draw specialists and coordinating team travel.
Barlow played collegiately at Roanoke College, where she was named Rookie of the Year by both the Virginia Sports Information Directors and Old Dominion Athletic Conference. She finished her playing career at Saint Lawrence University, where she served as a captain in her season and on the student-athlete advisory committee.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt women’s golfer Ava Merrill was crowned the Georgia Women’s Amateur Champion behind a 15-under-par performance at Dunwoody Country Club this week. Merrill’s victory marks back-to-back Georgia Women’s Amateur titles won by a Commodore, joining teammate Sara Im who captured the 2024 championship.
Merrill went under par in all three rounds of the championship, leading wire-to-wire for her first win of the year. The rising junior fired a 6-under 66 in round one with an eagle and four birdies on a clean scorecard. Merrill added a 3-under 69 on day two before closing with another 6-under 66 in the final round. Her Wednesday card included another eagle and five birdies as she held off Mary Miller who finished at 13-under for the week.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
53 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“I think a lot of the time goals setup expectations and expectations get us in trouble sometimes. If you’re putting parameters around your life, you’re just expecting life to move in a directional, certain way, and that’s just not the way it is.”- Tim Corbin