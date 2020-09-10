Vanderbilt Releases 2020 Soccer Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An eight-game schedule featuring home matches to both start and end the 2020 campaign highlight Vanderbilt’s 2020 schedule announced Wednesday.

The Commodores (14-5-2, 6-3-1 SEC in 2019) will play their eight fixtures as part of an eight-week schedule that begins Sept. 18 leading to the SEC Championship scheduled for Nov. 13-22 in Orange Beach, Alabama. All 14 SEC programs will play a league-only schedule and each will qualify for the league’s postseason event which guarantees each squad play at least two contests.

Vanderbilt, the defending SEC Eastern Division champions, is scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 20 against Kentucky at the Vanderbilt Soccer/Lacrosse Complex.

The Commodores will hit the road for consecutive matches when they travel to Tennessee on Sept. 27 and then to Missouri on Oct. 3. Vandy will alternate home and away matches the rest of the October month by hosting South Carolina (Oct. 11), traveling to Florida (Oct. 18), hosting Georgia (Oct. 25) and then heading to LSU (Oct. 30).

On Nov. 7, Vanderbilt will host Ole Miss for its regular season and home finale.

Television and live streaming information will be announced at a later date.

Sept. 20 vs. Kentucky (2 p.m. CT)

Sept. 27 at Tennessee (1 p.m.)

Oct. 3 at Missouri (5 p.m.)

Oct. 11 vs. South Carolina (noon)

Oct. 18 at Florida (5 p.m.)

Oct. 25 vs. Georgia (4 p.m.)

Oct. 30 at LSU (7 p.m.)

Nov. 7 vs. Ole Miss (6 p.m.)

Nov. 13-22 at SEC Championships (Orange Beach, Alabama)

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release.