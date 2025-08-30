Vanderbilt Soccer Bounces Back, Beats Yale: The Anchor
Vanderbilt soccer bounced back Friday night with a 2-1 home win over Yale.
The game was tightly contested all the way through. The Commodores went up 1-0 shortly before halftime with a goal from Courtney Jones.
It seemed like Vanderbilt was on its way to a shutout victory until the 81st minute of the game when Vienna Lundstedt of Yale tied the game off an assist from JoJo DeNegri. It was just the second goal Vanderbilt has surrendered in its first five games so far this season.
But just when fans thought they were in for a tie, Adysen Armenta had other plans. With a little under three minutes to go, Armenta scored an unassisted game-winning goal to break Yale’s back and take a 2-1 lead.
The Commodores did a nice job all night defensively, allowing Yale to get off just two shots on net, including the goal the Bulldogs scored. Vanderbilt kept pressure on Yale all game with 13 shots on net. Yale goalie Kyla Holmes finished with 11 saves, but the ‘Dores 13th shot of the night is what put them over the top.
Vanderbilt goalie Sara Wojdelko only saw two shots in her 90 minutes of net-minding and she saved one of them.
Up next, Vanderbilt returns to its home field Thursday for a meeting with Georgetown on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt football vs. Charleston Southern, 6 p.m. CT.
Vanderbilt men’s golf at Carmel Cup, Round 2
Vanderbilt women’s golf at Carmel Cup, Round 2
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt soccer beat Yale 2-1.
Vanderbilt volleyball beat Belmont 3-1
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt volleyball got its first win of the new era of the program. It took down Belmont in four sets, winning three of the four.
Vanderbilt got off to a strong start, winning the first two sets 25-21 and 25-17. Winning the first two sets put the game nearly out of reach early and applied a lot of pressure on the inner-city rivals.
While Vanderbilt lost the third set 18-25, it quickly rebounded in the fourth set and shut the door with a 25-20 match-clinching set.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
The wait is over. Vanderbilt takes on Charleston Southern at FirstBank Stadium tonight at 6 p.m.
Commodores Quote of The Day
“In college you see guys in the field who you know are very, very good. When you get to the NFL, everybody is that way.”- Jim Arnold