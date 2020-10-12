SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Vanderbilt Soccer Falls in Double OT

Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Battling back to force overtime, Vanderbilt caught a tough break in the second extra session Sunday afternoon at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex in falling 2-1 to South Carolina.

Just over two minutes into the second overtime session, Vanderbilt was called for a penalty inside the Commodore penalty area. With Anna Patten taking the penalty kick, Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sarah Fuller guessed right but Patten went left to lift the Gamecocks to the 2-1 win.

“While I am deeply disappointed in how we lost the game, I am proud of our players’ effort and how they played through the 100-plus minutes,” said head coach Darren Ambrose. “I challenged the team after our loss at Missouri because I felt we let ourselves down and the response was outstanding this week. Our younger players stepped up in a big way against South Carolina and the really tough lessons we learned today are going to be useful down the road. We still have to work a little smarter in the 18-yard box on the attacking end but at the end of the day we’ll respond and grow forward.”

After going down a goal just minutes into the second half, Vanderbilt answered with Alex Wagner scoring in the 75th minute to tie the game. With the Dores on the attack, Wagner broke down the wing and took a ball headed toward the end line from Leila Azari. Wagner hit a one-touch ball at goal that South Carolina keeper Heather Hinz fumbled. Before Hinz could react in time, Wagner’s ball crossed the end line for her first collegiate goal.

Making her first collegiate start, Fuller made six saves in goal. Her final save came midway through the first overtime session when her right hand shot up and stopped a Ryan Gareis chip shot she sent high trying to drop it between Fuller and the crossbar.

With extra time needed Sunday, each of the last three regular-season meetings against South Carolina and five of the last seven overall have gone to overtime. Overall, Vanderbilt and South Carolina have now gone to overtime 13 times in 29 meetings.

Vanderbilt will go back out on the road for its next outing when it visits Florida next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dores Close Music City Scramble on High Note

Women’s tennis closes first fall competition on high note

Vanderbilt University

Gamecocks, Weather, Other Issues Doom Commodores in 41-7 Loss

The old saying that whatever can go wrong will certainly applied to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Tennis Shine Against Ole Miss

Vandy earns four singles victories on strong second day of Music City Scramble

Vanderbilt University

Official Game Thread: South Carolina

It's almost game time.

Greg Arias

Three Predictions: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Three things we expect to happen today.

Greg Arias

College Viewing Schedule: Saturday, Oct.10th.

A big day in college football on tap.

Greg Arias

Five Things We Want To See: South Carolina

Here are this week's five things we hope to see when the Vanderbilt Commodore host South Carolina on Saturday.

Greg Arias

Commodores Women's Tennis Open 2020 Fall Slate Friday

Off and running.

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt Athletics Outlines Progress to Prevent Sexual Assault and Misconduct

Additional action items in place following launch of external review

Vanderbilt University

Revisiting Win Streak Article One Day Later

Sometimes things need clarification or a correction.

Greg Arias