Vanderbilt Women's Golf Makes 2020 Debut

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women’s golf team will make its 2020 debut Monday when it begins play at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The 54-hole, three-day event is scheduled to be played at Blessings Golf Club.

“Our approach at the Blessings will be very simple – we’re just grateful that we get to play,” Vanderbilt head coach Greg Allen said. “A lot of teams won’t get to do this until February so we consider ourselves very fortunate.”

Allen will deploy a lineup of Morgan Baxendale, Louise Yu, Tess Davenport, Celina Sattelkau and Ginnie Ding who will compete alongside each other against every other program in the SEC. The event will be televised live by the GOLF Channel each day from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. CT.

Blessings Golf Club is a 7,900-yard course that plays through a floodplain and 65-foot plateau. The site, which opened in 2004, hosted the 2019 NCAA men’s and women’s golf championships.

“We’re going to be very inexperienced with the exception of Baxendale and Yu,” Allen said. “But with the format of each team playing in one fivesome, it will be a great chance for us to see everybody hit every single shot.

“Should be a great learning opportunity and I can’t wait to get it started.”

Vanderbilt is scheduled to have a practice round at 11:28 a.m. Sunday and will tee off at hole No. 1 at 10:22 a.m. Monday. The Dores are scheduled to tee off at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday.

