Vanderbilt's Augenstein, Ott, Shears Named All-America Scholars

Greg Arias


NASHVILLE, Tenn. - John Augenstein, Harrison Ott, and Michael Shears were named All-American Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America for their work in the classroom in their Vanderbilt golf careers.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. For 2019-20, they must participate in 40% of the team’s competitive rounds.

The trio becomes the 24th, 25th, and 26th Commodore all-time selections to the team, with Augenstein making his second All-America Scholar team, and Ott and Shears making their first All-America Scholar appearance. Augenstein, a first-team All-American and SEC Player of the Year in 2020, will return for a fifth season in 2020-21, while Ott will return for his senior season and Shears his junior campaign.

Pro Commodores

Several Commodores are teeing it up this weekend across a variety of professional circuits. Will Gordon, Luke List, and Brandt Snedeker will tee it up at the PGA Tour’s The Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, while Theo Humphrey will compete at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank on the Korn Ferry Tour. Former Commodore great Matthias Schwab returns to action on the European Tour July 9-12 at the Austrian Open.

Gordon and Schwab are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, on the FedExCup Season Points list for non-members.

NOTE: Content courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics press release. 

