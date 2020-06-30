CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt's Choi, Yu Named All-American Scholars

Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Jayna Choi and Louise Yu were named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association of America for their work in the classroom during their Vanderbilt golf careers.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

Choi, a rising sophomore, was honored for the first time, while Yu, a rising senior, was selected to the team for the third time in her career.

Yu becomes only the sixth Commodore to be honored three times on the All-Scholar team, joining Morgan Ransom (2014-16), Antonia Scherer (2014-16), Rene Sobolewski (2011-14), Megan Grehan (2007-10), and Mallory Crossland (1997-99). In all, 16 Commodores have been honored to the team, with 10 being honored under current head coach Greg Allen.

NOTE: Content provided by Vanderbilt Athletics press release. 

