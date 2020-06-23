Commodore Football Recruiting Target Commits to Louisville

Three-star linebacker Jackson Hamilton has made his decision on where he will take his considerable football talents, announcing on Monday that he has chosen to join the Louisville Cardinals.

The Roswell, Georgia product is the 56th ranked outside linebacker in the country (per 247sports.com), shared his final eight teams under consideration in late May, a list which included Vanderbilt.

In his announcing his commitment to the Cardinals, Hamilton shared a message through a posting on his Twitter account.

"Today marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in my life. I would like to thank every school that has offered me an opportunity to continue my education and athletic career at their universities. As you can imagine, this has not been an easy process. I have gotten to know so many coaches that have made a lasting impression on me, and for that, I will be forever grateful.

To my coaches and teammates at Blessed Trinity, thank you for your support and guidance. Let's win #four in 2020!!! Mom, Dad, and Elijah, you have been my driving force, and I couldn't have done any of this without you. Thank you for your love, support, and endless prayers. Thank you to all my family and friends who have supported me throughout my journey.

Jackson then made his decision to attend Louisville official. Still, teams will likely continue to recruit him until signing day in hopes of "flipping " his commitment to their program.

