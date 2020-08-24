Sports Illustrated Unveils the SI99 Football Prospects

After a month of waiting, the wait is over for fans of high school football as Sports Illustrated has released its inaugural SI99 list of the top-99 players in the nation.

While the Vanderbilt Commodores had multiple players on the initial watch list, none of those prospects made the cut to the top-99.

In all, 27 of the 99 players making the SI list are committed to Southeastern Conference teams, with more likely to join that list.

Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A & M, and Auburn all had committed players earn a place inside the SI99 for this season.

The highest committed player from the SEC is offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer who is committed to Alabama. Likewise, the next two players committed to an SEC school are offensive tackle JC Latham and defenisve tackle Damon Payne, both also committed to the Crimson Tide.

There are also 24 currently uncommitted prospects from the list of 99 that will be announcing their decisions in the comming weeks.

Could the Commodores pick up one of the remaining players? It's possible, but none of those remaining have Vanderbilt high on their list at this point.

Here's a link to the entire SI99 for you to follow those committed and stillr emaining this season.

