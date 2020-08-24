SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Sports Illustrated Unveils the SI99 Football Prospects

Greg Arias

After a month of waiting, the wait is over for fans of high school football as Sports Illustrated has released its inaugural SI99 list of the top-99 players in the nation. 

While the Vanderbilt Commodores had multiple players on the initial watch list, none of those prospects made the cut to the top-99. 

In all, 27 of the 99 players making the SI list are committed to Southeastern Conference teams, with more likely to join that list. 

Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Auburn all had committed players earn a place inside the SI99 for this season. 

The highest committed player from the SEC is offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer who is committed to Alabama. Likewise, the next two players committed to an SEC school are offensive tackle JC Latham and defenisve tackle Damon Payne, both also committed to the Crimson Tide.  

There are also 24 currently uncommitted prospects from the list of 99 that will be announcing their decisions in the comming weeks. 

Could the Commodores pick up one of the remaining players?  It's possible, but none of those remaining have Vanderbilt high on their list at this point. 

Here's a link to the entire SI99 for you to follow those committed and stillr emaining this season.  

 Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Look at the Toughest Schedule in the SEC in 2020

Who has the toughest schedule in the SEC for 2020?

Greg Arias

One Commodore Taken in New PFN NFL 7-Round Mock Draft

Is this an explanation for the current feelings about the 2020 season for Vanderbilt Football?

Greg Arias

Former Commodore Released by Tennessee Titans

One less Commodore alum on an NFL roster today.

Greg Arias

Odeyingbo Names To Senior Bowl Watch List

Vanderbilt senior defender the only Commodore on the watch list for the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Greg Arias

Commodores On Hold Following New Positive Tests

A "small number" of Vanderbilt football players have tested positive for COVID-19, pausing football activities.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Not Alone; Sexual Assault Allegations Arise at LSU

The Vanderbilt football program is not alone as allegations of sexual assault from 2016 have arose at LSU.

Greg Arias

Myocarditis: Reason to Cancel Football, or Not?

Here we go again with medical professionals disagreeing on something attached to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Lee, Mason, Corbin Named to SEC Council

Vandy leaders part of SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice

Vanderbilt University

Mason Talks Skill Players Who Could Contribute in 2020

Regardless of which quarterback wins the competition and becomes the starter for Vanderbilt football in 2020, they will need some help from their friends.

Greg Arias

How Important is Football to Our Country Part II

On Wednesday we looked into the personal side of the importance of football as a sports journalist. Today a fans viewpoint.

Greg Arias