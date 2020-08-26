Vanderbilt Football Commit Jack Bech Earns Fourth Star

Vanderbilt football commit Jack Bech announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday that he has received his fourth star from Rivals.com.

The Lafayette, La. native and St. Thomas More standout committed to Vanderbilt in March, and has continued to work throughout the pandemic when the opportunities have arisen. While he is committed to the Commodores, his rankings and recruitment have continued.

Bech was recently named to the first-ever Sports Illustrated All-American watchlist as one of the top one-thousand high school football players in the nation for the class of 2021 recruiting cycle.

One look at the tape of Bech on the playing field tells you all you need to know about his outstanding athletic ability, and why the Commodores and others were interested in his services.

With today's announcement of Bech's star jump, he becomes the highest-ranked commitment for the Commodores in this class and is the only current four-star for head coach Derek Mason and his staff.

