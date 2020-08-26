SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Vanderbilt Football Commit Jack Bech Earns Fourth Star

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt football commit Jack Bech announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday that he has received his fourth star from Rivals.com. 

The Lafayette, La. native and St. Thomas More standout committed to Vanderbilt in March, and has continued to work throughout the pandemic when the opportunities have arisen. While he is committed to the Commodores, his rankings and recruitment have continued. 

Bech was recently named to the first-ever Sports Illustrated All-American watchlist as one of the top one-thousand high school football players in the nation for the class of 2021 recruiting cycle.    

One look at the tape of Bech on the playing field tells you all you need to know about his outstanding athletic ability, and why the Commodores and others were interested in his services. 

With today's announcement of Bech's star jump, he becomes the highest-ranked commitment for the Commodores in this class and is the only current four-star for head coach Derek Mason and his staff. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Football More Than a Game for Some Who Need Something

Yes, football is just a game to most of the world, but for some, it's much more important.

Greg Arias

Commodore Football Returns to Practice Field

Commodore Football Returns to Practice Field

Greg Arias

Moore Returns, Opting-In for Commodores

Almost as quickly as he had left, Dimitri Moore has returned to Vanderbilt Football

Greg Arias

Where Do Things Stand With Vanderbilt's Football Season?

Where is Vanderbilt on football season after the stoppage of practice?

Greg Arias

Colleges and COVID, the Challenge is Real

There's been a reported surge in cases of COVID-19 on college campuses, and it's causing football players and coaches to speak out against students' conduct.

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: Biggest Concerns, On-Off Field

It's Tuesday,which means it's time for our look around the SEC.

Greg Arias

SI Preseason Ranking of Top-16 Still Standing Teams

A Sports Illustrated exclusive, the Still-Standing 16, college football rankings.

Greg Arias

Associated Press Top-25 Released

Who are the top-25 teams in college football for the 2020 season?

Greg Arias

A Look at the Toughest Schedule in the SEC in 2020

Who has the toughest schedule in the SEC for 2020?

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated Unveils the SI99 Football Prospects

The wait is over, the top-99 high school football players in the nation, according to Sports Illustrated's All-American have been revealed.

Greg Arias