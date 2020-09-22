SI.com
Vanderbilt Football Grabs Another 2021 Commit

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores football team gained another commitment to their 2021 class on Monday night with the announcement that Michael Mincey has given his verbal pledge to head coach Derek Mason and staff.   

A three-star prospect, Mincey, a linebacker from Waycross, Ga. Ware County High School brings good size (6'1" 210") to the Commodores. Perhaps more importantly, Mincey is a physical presence. 

From a limited amount of film, Mincey seems to play angry and is almost always coming downhill and isn't afraid to take on blockers and seems to like contact. 

Mincey also brings speed to his game and is a track athlete at Ware County where he competes in the 100 and 200-meters along with the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. 

Mincey currently holds eight offers, including SEC offers from Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Kentucky along with the Commodores. The Wildcats were the last program to extend an offer to Mincey, with that coming on August, 13. 

This latest commitment brings the total number of current commits to 15 for the Commodores class of 2021. Mincey is the first and the only linebacker currently committed. 

