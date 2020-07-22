Vanderbilt Football Recruit, SI All-American Candidate Javon Nelson

Javon Nelson is one of the highest-rated high school players in the nation considering the Vanderbilt Commodores in the class of 2021.

A local product, Nelson hails from Murfreesboro, Tn. and stars at Riverdale High School where the 6'3" 260-pound defensive end helped lead his Warriors team to a 7-4 record in 2019. He will lead one of the best defensive lines in class 6-A football in 2020.

Nelson was recently named a 2020 SI All-American candidate as one of the top 1,000 high school football players in the nation, and the Commodores appear solidly in consideration for this talented athlete along with Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi State, who according to 247Sports is his top-four.

A combination of a quick first step, above-average speed, and power. Nelson is a weight room warrior who has the physical frame to handle more muscle and become a real difference-maker on the edge for the program of his choice.

The Commodores made their offer to Nelson official in April 2019, and since that time, Nelson has camped at Vanderbilt and taken an unofficial visit, with both occurring in June and August of last year.

While Vanderbilt has seen the most of Nelson in person, Tennessee is a close second having hosted him for camp in June and an unofficial visit in September 2019.

Rivals.com lists the Volunteers as a slight leader at this time with 247Sports having no predictions. According to the 247 composite rankings, Nelson is the No.10 best player in the state and No.26 strongside defensive end in the class. He is considered the No. 341 overall prospect in the nation in this class.

Because the coronavirus pandemic has heavily impacted recruiting, players have not been allowed to visit campuses, but that has not stopped the recruiting process for Nelson with the Commodores. The latter would love to add him to their class.

Reports indicate that Nelson is also an outstanding student and should easily qualify under the stricter requirements of Vanderbilt.

