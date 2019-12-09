Vanderbilt Hosts QB Ken Seals On Official Weekend Visit

It's no secret that the Vanderbilt Commodores biggest need in the 2020 recruting class is quarterback. Finding a starter for the 2020 season, whether a graduate transfer or a freshman straight from high school, it's the number one thing on head coach Derek Mason's Christmas wishlist.

Four star Weatherford, Texas high school standout Ken Seals has been committed to the Commdores since April when he gave a verbal commitment to Mason.

Seals (6'3" 205) has earned a collection of accolades during his high school career at Weatherford High School, a suburb of Dallas. Among those include being named the 2019 district most valuable player. He is also one of twenty-five finalists for Mr. Football in Texas and will play in the World Bowl in Cancun, Mexico later this month.

He and his family hosted Commodores offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski for an in-home visit earlier this week and made the trip to Nashville for an official visit to Vanderbilt this weekend.

Now back home in Texas, Seals spoke with uis by phone Sunday following his official visit and shared his thoughts on not only the visit, but on the coaching situation and his commitment to the Commodores.

On His In Home Visit

"It went great. He stayed for a couple hours and got to sit down and talk with my dad (Robert) and my family and then had some dinner afterwards and it was a real fun time," said Seals. "I mean I enjoyed it and I think it went very well."

On His Official Visit

"Yeah, we actually left (Nashville) a couple hours ago. We are back in Dallas now. I got in there on Thursday and spent the weekend going around town and seeing the pace. It was real fun."

On His Committment To Vanderbilt

"I've been actually solid since the day I committed. It's something I'm sticking with and going on the visit there showed me everything they've got to offer and, you know personally as a quarterback, the opportunity they have there now is very exciting for the program and where we're going to take it."

On Competing To Start From Day One

"Absolutely! I have the confidence in myself that I'm going to be able to do that and put up a very good case for myself to be out there week one against Mercer. We' ll have to see how it goes of course, but I'm planning on being out there and I'm going to prepare like it."

On Potential Coaching Changes During His Career

"I really do like Coach Mason, everyone likes Coach Mason. I think that's a big part of the reason he's still in the position he's in."

"If something were to have happened, I know enough about college football to understand coaches aren't there for ever, and I understand in my four years I'm probably gonna go through several different coaching changes. Not just specifically the head coach, but all around, so it's probably going to be a different crew every year and that's not just Vanderbilt, that's everywhere. So you look at colleges and you look at coaches and what styles you like, what kinds of offenses they run and and quarterbacks, but you've got to realize that they might not be there forever. You know, sometimes they get better jobs or whatever the circumstance is, but you know, I think if Mason had not been able to come back for this next season, it was a good enough opportunity for me personally that I felt like I would be able to stick with it."

Photo Courtesy Robert Seals

Final Thought

His commitment is rock solid, and that should be good news to Commodore fans who are desperate for some hope heading into the coming season.

It was only a phone conversation, but from just a few short moments, it's evident that Seals is a very smart, articulate young man who is not lacking in cofidence. He will get his opportunity to compete to be the starter in 2020, and from watching his game film I wouldn't bet against him earning the spot or pushing whomever might be in front of him when the season begins.

Of course the Commodores could also add another signal caller in this class because you can never have enough depth at the most important position on the team.