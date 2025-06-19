Vanderbilt to Host 2026 4-Star Power Forward
Mark Byington and the Vanderbilt Commodores have been relatively quiet on the recruiting trial this offseason thus far, but are set to welcome an official visitor from the 2026 class next week on June 25.
According to Dushawn London of 247Sports, Vanderbilt will host 4-Star power forward Trey Thompson as the Commodores look to try to add one of the top players in Tennessee to their 2026 class.
Thompson is also expected to make a stop next week at Iowa, who extended an offer to the Greeneville, Tennessee native on May 20.
247Sports' ranks the 6-foot-8, 220 lb. prospect as the No. 10 power forward in the class and the No. 4 player in Tennessee. As a junior in 2024, Thompson averaged a double-double with 24.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
He is extremely athletic around the rim with his ability to finish and is also an excellent shooter. In three seasons of varsity basketball, Thompson has shot over 55 percent from the field and over 45% from three. Not to mention he is also a solid free throw shooter, knocking down 81 percent of his attempts.
As of now, Vanderbilt does not holds any commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, but has extended offers to several talented prospects. While the 2024-25 season may not have been exactly ideal in the eyes of many Commodores fans, Byington and the staff look to be laying the foundation for a strong program.
2026 Vanderbilt Basketball Offers
4-Star PG Darius Bivins - Arlington, Virginia (Offered on 05/04/2025)
3-Star PG Jordan Sigmon - Detroit, Michigan (Offered on 07/12/2023)
4-Star SG Dakari Spear - The Colony, Texas (Offered on 05/01/2025)
4-Star SF Christopher Washington, Jr. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Offered on 05/19/2025)
4-Star SF Luca Foster - Branson, Missouri (Offered on 06/12/2025)
4-Star PF Trey Thompson - Greeneville, Tennessee (Offered on 06/04/2025)
4-Star PF Quinn Costello - Boston, Mass. (Offered on 06/02/2025)
4-Star C Sam Funches - Madison, Mississippi (Offered on 12/05/2024)