Final SEC, NCAA College Baseball Attendance: SEC Daily, May 20
The SEC is home to not just the nation’s best baseball teams, it’s also home to the some of the best college baseball fan bases and stadiums. That combination gives the SEC nine of the 10 highest attendances this past season.
No. 1 LSU saw the most fans pass through its gates by more than 30,000 fans than second-place Arkansas did and in one fewer game. LSU also leads in average attendance with an average attendance of 11,071. Mississippi State was second in averages with 11,000.
NCAA Baseball Total Attendance 2025
- LSU: 387,484
- Arkansas: 356,663
- Mississippi State: 330,009
- OIe Miss: 308,917
- South Carolina: 251,414
- Texas: 220,490
- Florida: 213,840
- Tennessee: 210,618
- Texas A&M: 206,577
- Florida State: 171,962
SEC Baseball Average Attendance 2025
- LSU: 11,071
- Mississippi State: 11,000
- Arkansas: 9,907
- Ole Miss: 9,361
- South Carolina: 7,183
- Texas: 7,113
- Texas A&M: 6,076
- Florida: 5,940
- Tennessee: 5,543
- Auburn: 5,284
- Alabama: 3,857
- Vanderbilt: 3,593
- Kentucky: 3,300
- Oklahoma: 2,810
- Georgia: 2,650
- Missouri: 1,272
SEC Teams Dominate Super Regional Field
There are 16 college softball teams still playing and more than half are SEC teams. The NCAA Super Regionals will start Friday and the best-of-three series will run through Sunday, when needed.
Three of the super regionals feature an SEC vs. SEC matchup. Alabama will face Oklahoma in Norman, Georgia will travel to Gainesville and Ole Miss will head west to face Arkansas. Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina are the other SEC teams playing in NCAA Super Regionals.
Here’s the full schedule for NCAA Super Regionals (Game 1s are on Friday, Game 2s are on Saturday. If needed, Game 3s will be played Sunday):
Eugene Super Regional – Eugene, Oregon
Game 1: Liberty vs. Oregon, 9 p.m.
Game 2: Oregon vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.
Norman Super Regional – Norman, Oklahoma
Game 1: Alabama vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, 2 p.m.
Gainesville Super Regional – Gainesville, Florida
Game 1: Georgia vs. Florida, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Florida vs. Georgia, 10 a.m.
Fayetteville Super Regional – Fayetteville, Arkansas
Game 1: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m.
Tallahassee Super Regional – Tallahassee, Florida
Game 1: Texas Tech vs. Florida State, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Florida State vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Austin Super Regional – Austin, Texas
Game 1: Clemson vs. Texas, 8 p.m.
Game 2: Texas vs. Clemson, 8 p.m.
Knoxville Super Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee
Game 1: Nebraska vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Tennessee vs. Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Columbia Super Regional – Columbia, South Carolina
Game 1: UCLA vs. South Carolina, Noon
Game 2: South Carolina vs. UCLA, Noon