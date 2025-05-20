Vanderbilt Commodores

Final SEC, NCAA College Baseball Attendance: SEC Daily, May 20

SEC baseball teams saw the most fans attend regular season baseball games this season. Here are the final numbers.

Taylor Hodges

Tennessee fans try to stay dry after a weather delay during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. Vanderbilt won 7-5 against Tennessee.
Tennessee fans try to stay dry after a weather delay during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. Vanderbilt won 7-5 against Tennessee. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The SEC is home to not just the nation’s best baseball teams, it’s also home to the some of the best college baseball fan bases and stadiums. That combination gives the SEC nine of the 10 highest attendances this past season.

No. 1 LSU saw the most fans pass through its gates by more than 30,000 fans than second-place Arkansas did and in one fewer game. LSU also leads in average attendance with an average attendance of 11,071. Mississippi State was second in averages with 11,000.

NCAA Baseball Total Attendance 2025

  1. LSU: 387,484
  2. Arkansas: 356,663
  3. Mississippi State: 330,009
  4. OIe Miss: 308,917
  5. South Carolina: 251,414
  6. Texas: 220,490
  7. Florida: 213,840
  8. Tennessee: 210,618
  9. Texas A&M: 206,577
  10. Florida State: 171,962

SEC Baseball Average Attendance 2025

  1. LSU: 11,071
  2. Mississippi State: 11,000
  3. Arkansas: 9,907
  4. Ole Miss: 9,361
  5. South Carolina: 7,183
  6. Texas: 7,113
  7. Texas A&M: 6,076
  8. Florida: 5,940
  9. Tennessee: 5,543
  10. Auburn: 5,284
  11. Alabama: 3,857
  12. Vanderbilt: 3,593
  13. Kentucky: 3,300
  14. Oklahoma: 2,810
  15. Georgia: 2,650
  16. Missouri: 1,272

SEC Teams Dominate Super Regional Field

There are 16 college softball teams still playing and more than half are SEC teams. The NCAA Super Regionals will start Friday and the best-of-three series will run through Sunday, when needed.

Three of the super regionals feature an SEC vs. SEC matchup. Alabama will face Oklahoma in Norman, Georgia will travel to Gainesville and Ole Miss will head west to face Arkansas. Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina are the other SEC teams playing in NCAA Super Regionals.

Here’s the full schedule for NCAA Super Regionals (Game 1s are on Friday, Game 2s are on Saturday. If needed, Game 3s will be played Sunday):

Eugene Super Regional – Eugene, Oregon

Game 1: Liberty vs. Oregon, 9 p.m.
Game 2: Oregon vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.

​Norman Super Regional – Norman, Oklahoma

Game 1: Alabama vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
​​​​​​​Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, 2 p.m.

Gainesville Super Regional – Gainesville, Florida

​​​​​​​Game 1: Georgia vs. Florida, 10 a.m.
​​​​​​​Game 2: Florida vs. Georgia, 10 a.m.

Fayetteville Super Regional – Fayetteville, Arkansas

​​​​​​​Game 1: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
​​​​​​​Game 2: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m.

Tallahassee Super Regional – Tallahassee, Florida

​​​​​​​Game 1: Texas Tech vs. Florida State, 6 p.m.
​​​​​​​Game 2: Florida State vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Austin Super Regional – Austin, Texas

​​​​​​​Game 1: Clemson vs. Texas, 8 p.m.
​​​​​​​Game 2: Texas vs. Clemson, 8 p.m.

Knoxville Super Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee

​​​​​​​Game 1: Nebraska vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m.
​​​​​​​Game 2: Tennessee vs. Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Columbia Super Regional – Columbia, South Carolina

​​​​​​​Game 1: UCLA vs. South Carolina, Noon
​​​​​​​Game 2: South Carolina vs. UCLA, Noon

Did You Notice?

More SEC News:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/SEC