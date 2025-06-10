How SEC Teams Rank in Transfer Portal Class Rankings: SEC Daily, June 10, 2025
All but eight college baseball teams are already at full speed in the offseason with recruiting the transfer portal and retaining current players.
It’s also likely those eight teams headed to Omaha this weekend for the College World Series is already moving at a fast pace in their offseason work. If not, they’ll fall behind but most players, coaches and fans would take a trip to Omaha over getting a jump start on the transfer portal.
Take Arkansas, for example. The Razorbacks are one of two SEC teams headed to the CWS and don’t have a single transfer portal commitment. They have had players enter the portal, too, and are at the bottom of the SEC’s transfer portal class rankings. Winning the program’s first national championship would make up for that.
While it’s still early in the transfer portal process, some SEC teams have already started to put together classes that could be at the top of rankings.
Here’s how the SEC baseball teams stack up in the transfer portal team rankings, courtesy of 64 Analytics:
SEC Baseball Transfer Portal Class Rankings
(National rank, team, committed players, players leaving)
1. Georgia – 8/9
3. South Carolina – 8/17
4. Auburn – 5/7
5. Mississippi State – 5/17
6. Alabama – 4/7
7. Kentucky – 4/14
11. Oklahoma – 3/8
12. Tennessee – 3/4
16. Florida – 2/6
19. LSU – 2/9
21. Vanderbilt – 2/7
26. Texas A&M – 2/9
38. Texas – 1/13
56. Missouri – 1/15
-- Ole Miss – 0/6
-- Arkansas – 0/9
SEC Commissioner Talks House Settlement and Women’s Sports
Plenty of things have been said and written about the House Settlement approval last Friday night. Not a lot has been said or written about the impact of the settlement on Olympic and women sports.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, in a recent appearance on the Paul Finebaum show, did talk about those issues. Here’s what he had to say:
“I'm certainly aware that there are any number of opinions that exist. So the very clear conversation within our conference membership is the commitment to the breadth of programs we currently offer remains.
“One of the important opportunities that comes from this settlement is the ability to grow access to scholarship, athletic scholarships from what has existed under the prior model. I think that's an incredibly important and probably under-reported benefit from the settlement being finalized. That includes a large number of opportunities in women's sports that become, rather than partial scholarship, something more than that old model.
“There are revenue pressures and there have been articles written about changes in our athletics programs around personnel. There have been communications about altering maybe the management of funds because the intent is to support the breadth of programs. But Paul, I'll go back three or four years.
“It was a media day's speech opening set of remarks I gave and the observation I made then is was that if we significantly change the financial model, the economic model of college sports, that that has an impact on our Olympic development and our Olympic support model. And with the LA Olympics just a few years away in Los Angeles, that ought to be in a big picture way at the forefront of our minds. And that's part of what we've communicated to leaders in Congress.
“As we think about supporting college athletics with legislation, that the ability to support those programs and have a framework for this new economic relationship is critically important.”
Did You Notice?
The second-most important bracket you'll find in Omaha: