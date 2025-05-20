Vanderbilt Commodores

Who Has the Best Uniform at the SEC Tournament? Just A Minute

Look good, play good? We dive into the best uniforms at the SEC Baseball Tournament. See which SEC teams bring the most style to Hoover this baseball season.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Pitcher Karson Ligon (#31) during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Pitcher Karson Ligon (#31) during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

There are plenty of interesting storylines taking place in Hoover, Ala. this week at the SEC Baseball Tournament. Most of those storylines will play out on the field, but there are others that will play out off the field.

For instance, who has the best, coolest, most fashionable baseball uniform at the SEC Tournament this week?

It may seem like an arbitrary question, but it’s not. My high school football coach put some value into the uniforms we wore. He said (no, it’s not an original quote but this is the first time I heard it), “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good.”

Grammar mistakes aside, it was a powerful quote to hear and we did have some great-looking uniforms. We also got lucky with the school colors being black and Carolina blue, but the point was made. We looked good, felt good and played well…or at least well enough to make a couple playoff appearances (it was Texas high school football, after all).

Will a team having the best-looking uniform in Hoover this week win the SEC Tournament? No. But it’s one of several factors teams should consider because it’s absolutely something fans consider.

So, as baseball fans, who has the best uniform this week?

Obviously, we’re only a game and a half into the tournament (at the time of publication), so we don’t exactly what uniforms teams will wear this week. But we do know the options available to them.

Here’s a ranking of the best possible baseball uniforms we could see this week:

Ole Miss Powder Blue Uniforms

Mississippi Rebels first baseman Cole Zabowski (14) and shortstop Grae Kessinger (center) and second baseman Jacob Adams.
Mississippi Rebels first baseman Cole Zabowski (14) and shortstop Grae Kessinger (center) and second baseman Jacob Adams (right) go for a pop up fly ball during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

It’s unlikely we’ll see this uniform in Hoover because it’s more of an alternate uniform than a regular one. But, oh boy, is it gorgeous. The red lettering pops on the powder blue uniforms. Not everyone will like this look, but they’re not the ones making this list. I am and it’s an awesome look.

LSU’s Gold Uniform Top

Tigers catcher Luis Hernandez 23 homerun as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sunday, May 11, 2025.
Tigers catcher Luis Hernandez 23 homerun as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sunday, May 11, 2025. / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As someone who spent 2000-2010 as a Texas Longhorns fan, I hate this jersey. But that’s a personal feeling. Take that out of the equation and LSU’s gold top uniform isn’t just good-looking, it’s iconic. And, of course, gold = championships. We might actually see this one this week.

All-White Texas and Tennessee Uniforms

Texas Longhorns pitcher Max Grubbs (38) pitches in the second inning as the Longhorns take on the Florida Gators.
Texas Longhorns pitcher Max Grubbs (38) pitches in the second inning as the Longhorns take on the Florida Gators in Austin, May 9, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s hard to pull of an all-white outfit and look good. I certainly can’t do it, but there’s something about a baseball uniform with a white top and pants and a splash of orange for the letters and numbers.

Let the Gators Shine

Florida Gators pitcher Luke McNeillie (9) pitches against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Florida Gators pitcher Luke McNeillie (9) pitches against the Texas A&M Aggies during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Before we get to my final three, best SEC baseball uniforms, I want to give an unhonorable mention to Florida. With those colors, the Gators should be at top of this list, but they’re not. Yes, the all-whites look good, and so does the orange tops, but it just doesn’t feel good enough. I’m no fashionista, but having that blue and orange color scheme should produce amazing uniforms.

The Cream-Colored Jerseys

Arkansas baseball's cream-colored jersey's from a 2025 season game.
Arkansas baseball's cream-colored jersey's from a 2025 season game. / Andy Hodges/Hogs On SI

I’m not fashionable to know why, but I love cream-colored uniforms and Arkansas and Alabama have two of the best cream-colored uniforms. The color certainly helps the dark red colors of Arkansas and Alabama stand out and the fancy, script-style “A” on the front is the perfect choice. As an appreciator of words and letters, it’s a beautiful font.

White and cream-colored jerseys look good, but not everyone looks good in them (I certainly didn’t in high school with our white uniforms). But what color does almost everyone look good in: black.

Mississippi State's Black Tops

Mississippi State Pitcher Karson Ligon (#31) during the game between South Carolina and Mississippi State.
Mississippi State Pitcher Karson Ligon (#31) during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletic

Holy cow, what an incredible-looking uniform. Look at that photo. That's what a badass in a baseball uniform looks like. Black top, white pants and maroon lettering and numbering (in a great font, too), it's hard to beat

Vanderbilt’s Black with Gold Pinstripes

Vanderbilt's JD Thompson (22) pitches during their game against Alabama at Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field Friday, May 2, 2025.
Vanderbilt's JD Thompson (22) pitches during their game against Alabama at Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field Friday, May 2, 2025. / Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baseball uniforms don’t usually get too creative. Sure, you can have bright colors (Holy Cross) or just an awesome, rarely-used uniform (Navy’s jolly rogers). But for the most part, we get solid color tops with white pants, or all white, or all grey or some combination of that. Pinstripes are where teams can stand out and Vanderbilt’s all-black with gold pinstripes is the best use of team colors and pinstripes.

The first time I saw those uniforms this year, I wanted to have one myself (but, you know, professionalism and ethics). It’s unique and a great combination of colors. Everyone looks good in black and gold is the color of champions. The contrast in colors is great, too.

Frankly, if I had to pick one of these to buy and I put aside my personal feelings as someone who grew up in Texas (don’t worry, Texas Tech’s jersey are always better than what the Longhorns or Aggies put out)l, the Vanderbilt one would be my choice.

Although, it’d be hard to pass on that Mississippi State jersey.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

