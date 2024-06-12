2024 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge Matchups Revealed
The matchups and schedule for the 2024 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge have been announced. The second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge will take place on Wednesday, December 4th and Thursday, December 5th.
See the complete schedule and matchups for the 2024 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge below (times & TV designations will be announced at a later date):
Wednesday, December 4th
Florida State at Tennessee
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Oklahoma at Louisville
Vanderbilt at Miami
Syracuse at Texas A&M
Virginia Tech at Georgia
Thursday, December 5th
Boston College at Arkansas
Alabama at Cal
Florida at Clemson
Duke at South Carolina
Kentucky at North Carolina
Ole Miss at NC State
Texas at Notre Dame
SMU at Missouri
Stanford at LSU
Auburn at Virginia
The 2023 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge, the inaugural edition of the Challenge, ended in a 7-7 tie. See the results of the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge here.
With the ACC expanding to 18 teams and the SEC expanding to 16 teams starting with the 2024-2025 academic year, two ACC teams will not participate in the ACC/SEC Challenge each year. This season, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh will not compete in the Challenge.
The tipoff times and TV designations for each game will be announced at a later date, but the games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC Network, and the SEC Network.