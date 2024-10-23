UVA Basketball Recruiting Target Cam Ward Commits to Michigan State

NEWS: 4⭐️ Cam Ward has committed to Michigan State, he tells @On3Recruits.



“I'd be a fool not to go play for coach Izzo.”



The 6-7 Small Forward chose the Spartans over Maryland, Kansas State, Virginia, and others. Ranked 55th in the 2025 class.



Ward goes in-depth on his… pic.twitter.com/pV1ZTOx4yB