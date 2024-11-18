2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament Bracket, Schedule, Matchups
The bracket for the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament was revealed on Monday. See the complete 48-team bracket, schedule, and first round matchups for the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship below.
See the complete schedule of first and second round matchups for the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament below (all times Eastern):
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 5pm: No. 1 Ohio State (14-1-3) vs. Western Michigan/SIUE
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 1pm: Western Michigan (11-2-6) vs. SIUE (12-4-3)
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 10pm: UCLA (7-5-6) vs. UC Santa Barbara (11-5-4)
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 8pm: No. 16 Stanford (9-5-4) vs. UCLA/UC Santa Barbara
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 6pm: No. 9 Clemson (14-2-4) vs. Providence/Bucknell
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 7pm: Providence (12-5-3) vs. Bucknell (7-6-6)
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 7pm: Maryland (8-5-5) vs. LIU (8-4-7)
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 6pm: No. 8 Wake Forest (10-4-7) vs. Maryland/LIU
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 7pm: No. 5 Dayton (13-2-3) vs. Michigan/Robert Morris
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 7pm: Michigan (8-4-7) vs. Robert Morris (9-6-3)
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 10pm: Washington (8-5-6) vs. Seattle U (12-4-3)
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 2pm: No. 12 SMU (10-2-6) vs. Washington/Seattle U
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 2pm: No. 13 Marshall (11-1-7) vs. North Carolina/Furman
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 5pm: North Carolina (9-4-4) vs. Furman (9-3-5)
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 6pm: NC State (8-4-5) vs. Charlotte (11-2-5)
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 12pm: No. 4 Georgetown (11-4-5) vs. NC State/Charlotte
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 3pm: No. 3 Denver (12-3-4) vs. Oregon State/Gardner-Webb
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 10pm: Oregon State (10-4-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (12-3-3)
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 7pm: Akron (11-4-4) vs. Princeton (12-6-0)
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 1pm: No. 14 Indiana (10-4-5) vs. Akron/Princeton
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 5pm: No. 11 Virginia (10-6-3) vs. West Virginia/North Florida
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 7pm: West Virginia (12-1-7) vs. North Florida (7-7-4)
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 1pm: Massachusetts (10-3-5) vs. Evansville (11-6-3)
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 5pm: No. 6 Penn (14-3-1) vs. Massachusetts/Evansville
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 5pm: No. 7 Hofstra (14-4-2) vs. Vermont/Iona
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 6pm: Vermont (11-2-5) vs. Iona (11-4-3)
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 10pm: San Diego (13-2-2) vs. UC Davis (10-5-6)
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 1pm: No. 10 Duke (11-3-4) vs. San Diego/UC Davis
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 7:30pm: No. 15 Missouri State (12-3-2) vs. Saint Louis/Kansas City
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 8pm: Saint Louis (8-4-8) vs. Kansas City (12-4-3)
1st Round - Nov. 21 at 5pm: Cornell (12-3-2) vs. Fordham (8-5-5)
2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 5pm: No. 2 Pittsburgh (12-5-0) vs. Cornell/Fordham
22 teams earned an automatic qualification to the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship, while the remaining 26 teams were selected at large by the Division I Men's Soccer Committee to fill out the remainder of the 48-team bracket. The top 16 teams received a national seed and earned first-round byes. Those teams will have the opportunity to have home field advantage through the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.
Here is the top 16 seeds for the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship:
- Ohio State
- Pittsburgh
- Denver
- Georgetown
- Dayton
- Penn
- Hofstra
- Wake Forest
- Clemson
- Duke
- Virginia
- SMU
- Marshall
- Indiana
- Missouri State
- Stanford
The first round matchups for the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship will take place on Thursday, November 21st and the second round will be held on Sunday, November 24th. Third round matches will be played on either Sunday, November 30th or Sunday, December 1st with the quarterfinals following on Friday, December 6th or Saturday, December 7th.
The Men's College Cup will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina with the semifinals being played on Friday, December 13th and the National Championship being held on Monday, December 16th.
2024 NCAA DI Men's Soccer Tournament Schedule
First round: Thursday, Nov. 21
Second round: Sunday, Nov. 24
Third round: Saturday, Nov. 30 or Sunday, Dec 1
Quarterfinals: Friday, Dec. 6 or Saturday, Dec. 7
Men's College Cup:
Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 13 | 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU
National championship: Monday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU