2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament Bracket, Schedule, Matchups

The bracket for the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament was revealed on Monday. See the complete 48-team bracket, schedule, and first round matchups for the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship below.

See the complete schedule of first and second round matchups for the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament below (all times Eastern):

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 5pm: No. 1 Ohio State (14-1-3) vs. Western Michigan/SIUE

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 1pm: Western Michigan (11-2-6) vs. SIUE (12-4-3)

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 10pm: UCLA (7-5-6) vs. UC Santa Barbara (11-5-4)

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 8pm: No. 16 Stanford (9-5-4) vs. UCLA/UC Santa Barbara

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 6pm: No. 9 Clemson (14-2-4) vs. Providence/Bucknell

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 7pm: Providence (12-5-3) vs. Bucknell (7-6-6)

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 7pm: Maryland (8-5-5) vs. LIU (8-4-7)

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 6pm: No. 8 Wake Forest (10-4-7) vs. Maryland/LIU

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 7pm: No. 5 Dayton (13-2-3) vs. Michigan/Robert Morris

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 7pm: Michigan (8-4-7) vs. Robert Morris (9-6-3)

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 10pm: Washington (8-5-6) vs. Seattle U (12-4-3)

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 2pm: No. 12 SMU (10-2-6) vs. Washington/Seattle U

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 2pm: No. 13 Marshall (11-1-7) vs. North Carolina/Furman

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 5pm: North Carolina (9-4-4) vs. Furman (9-3-5)

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 6pm: NC State (8-4-5) vs. Charlotte (11-2-5)

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 12pm: No. 4 Georgetown (11-4-5) vs. NC State/Charlotte

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 3pm: No. 3 Denver (12-3-4) vs. Oregon State/Gardner-Webb

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 10pm: Oregon State (10-4-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (12-3-3)

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 7pm: Akron (11-4-4) vs. Princeton (12-6-0)

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 1pm: No. 14 Indiana (10-4-5) vs. Akron/Princeton

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 5pm: No. 11 Virginia (10-6-3) vs. West Virginia/North Florida

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 7pm: West Virginia (12-1-7) vs. North Florida (7-7-4)

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 1pm: Massachusetts (10-3-5) vs. Evansville (11-6-3)

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 5pm: No. 6 Penn (14-3-1) vs. Massachusetts/Evansville

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 5pm: No. 7 Hofstra (14-4-2) vs. Vermont/Iona

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 6pm: Vermont (11-2-5) vs. Iona (11-4-3)

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 10pm: San Diego (13-2-2) vs. UC Davis (10-5-6)

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 1pm: No. 10 Duke (11-3-4) vs. San Diego/UC Davis

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 7:30pm: No. 15 Missouri State (12-3-2) vs. Saint Louis/Kansas City

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 8pm: Saint Louis (8-4-8) vs. Kansas City (12-4-3)

1st Round - Nov. 21 at 5pm: Cornell (12-3-2) vs. Fordham (8-5-5)

2nd Round - Nov. 24 at 5pm: No. 2 Pittsburgh (12-5-0) vs. Cornell/Fordham

22 teams earned an automatic qualification to the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship, while the remaining 26 teams were selected at large by the Division I Men's Soccer Committee to fill out the remainder of the 48-team bracket. The top 16 teams received a national seed and earned first-round byes. Those teams will have the opportunity to have home field advantage through the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Here is the top 16 seeds for the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Pittsburgh
  3. Denver
  4. Georgetown
  5. Dayton
  6. Penn
  7. Hofstra
  8. Wake Forest
  9. Clemson
  10. Duke
  11. Virginia
  12. SMU
  13. Marshall
  14. Indiana
  15. Missouri State
  16. Stanford

The first round matchups for the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship will take place on Thursday, November 21st and the second round will be held on Sunday, November 24th. Third round matches will be played on either Sunday, November 30th or Sunday, December 1st with the quarterfinals following on Friday, December 6th or Saturday, December 7th.

The Men's College Cup will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina with the semifinals being played on Friday, December 13th and the National Championship being held on Monday, December 16th.

2024 NCAA DI Men's Soccer Tournament Schedule


First round: Thursday, Nov. 21

Second round: Sunday, Nov. 24

Third round: Saturday, Nov. 30 or Sunday, Dec 1

Quarterfinals: Friday, Dec. 6 or Saturday, Dec. 7

Men's College Cup:

Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 13 | 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU

National championship: Monday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU

