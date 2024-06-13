Cavaliers Now

2024 Virginia Volleyball Schedule Announced

See the complete 31-match for the 2024 UVA volleyball season

Matt Newton

The Virginia volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Virginia volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena. / Virginia Athletics

The 2024 Virginia volleyball schedule was released this week. See below for dates, matchups, and locations for the complete 31-match schedule for the 2024 UVA volleyball season:

Date

Opponent

Location

Fri, Aug 30 at 4:30pm

Marist

Norfolk, VA

Sat, Aug 31 at 12pm

William & Mary

Norfolk, VA

Sat, Aug 31 at 6pm

at Old Dominion

Norfolk, VA

Fri, Sept 6 at 6:30pm

Coastal Carolina

Charlottesville, VA

Sat, Sept 7 at 2pm

Hofstra

Charlottesville, VA

Sat, Sept 7 at 6:30pm

Coastal Carolina

Charlottesville, VA

Thur, Sept 12 at 6pm

ETSU

Lynchburg, VA

Fri, Sept 13 at 10am

West Virginia

Lynchburg, VA

Fri, Sept 13 at 7pm

at Liberty

Lynchburg, VA

Tue, Sept 17 at 6:30pm

Middle Tennessee State

Charlottesville, VA

Wed, Sept 18 at 6:30pm

Middle Tennessee State

Charlottesville, VA

Fri, Sept 27 at 7pm

at Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, NC

Sun, Sept 29 at 1pm

at NC State

Raleigh, NC

Fri, Oct 4 at 7pm

Florida State

Charlottesville, VA

Sun, Oct 6 at 1pm

Miami

Charlottesville, VA

Fri, Oct 11 at 7pm

at Clemson

Clemson, SC

Sun, Oct 13 at 1pm

at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, GA

Fri, Oct 18 at 7pm

Duke

Charlottesville, VA

Sun, Oct 20 at 1pm

North Carolina

Charlottesville, VA

Fri, Oct 25 at 7pm

at Syracuse

Syracuse, NY

Sun, Oct 27 at 1pm

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

Fri, Nov 1 at 7pm

Pittsburgh

Charlottesville, VA

Sun, Nov 3 at 1pm

SMU

Charlottesville, VA

Wed, Nov 6 at 6pm

Virginia Tech

Charlottesville, VA

Fri, Nov 8 at 6pm

at Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, VA

Thur, Nov 14 at 10pm

at Stanford

Palo Alto, CA

Fri, Nov 15 at 10pm

at Cal

Berkeley, CA

Fri, Nov 22 at 7pm

Louisville

Charlottesville, VA

Sun, Nov 24 at 1pm

Notre Dame

Charlottesville, VA

Wed, Nov 27 at 2pm

at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC

Sat, Nov 30 at 1pm

Boston College

Charlottesville, VA

Virginia's 2024 volleyball schedule includes 15 home matches at Memorial Gymnasium, including home ACC matches against Florida State, Miami, Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame, Boston College and new ACC member SMU. In ACC play, UVA will go on the road to play Wake Forest, NC State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina and will travel to the West Coast to play Stanford and Cal in mid-November. Virginia will face three conference opponents twice in the regular season: Boston College, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech. The Hoos and Hokies will play the two-match set of the Commonwealth Clash over a three-day period from November 6-8.

In non-conference play, Virginia will play weekend tournaments at Old Dominion and Liberty and will host Coastal Carolina and Hofstra as part of the Cavalier Classic. UVA will also host Middle Tennessee State for two matches to wrap up non-conference play.

Virginia will play eight teams who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Tournament this season: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Coastal Carolina, SMU

“It’s a very exciting time for UVA Volleyball and the ACC," said UVA head coach Shannon Wells, who is entering her fourth season leading the program. “Our ACC schedule will be one of the most challenging in the country.  Seven of our 10 home ACC matches are against teams with NCAA Tournament experience, including Louisville and Pitt, which have been to the Final Four in the last three years. What a great opportunity for our fans to get to watch this hungry UVA roster compete against some of the best.  We set up our non-conference weekends to challenge us for a tough ACC schedule and are excited to get on the road and play in front of Virginia fans across the commonwealth.”

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 