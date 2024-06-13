2024 Virginia Volleyball Schedule Announced
The 2024 Virginia volleyball schedule was released this week. See below for dates, matchups, and locations for the complete 31-match schedule for the 2024 UVA volleyball season:
Date
Opponent
Location
Fri, Aug 30 at 4:30pm
Marist
Norfolk, VA
Sat, Aug 31 at 12pm
William & Mary
Norfolk, VA
Sat, Aug 31 at 6pm
at Old Dominion
Norfolk, VA
Fri, Sept 6 at 6:30pm
Coastal Carolina
Charlottesville, VA
Sat, Sept 7 at 2pm
Hofstra
Charlottesville, VA
Sat, Sept 7 at 6:30pm
Coastal Carolina
Charlottesville, VA
Thur, Sept 12 at 6pm
ETSU
Lynchburg, VA
Fri, Sept 13 at 10am
West Virginia
Lynchburg, VA
Fri, Sept 13 at 7pm
at Liberty
Lynchburg, VA
Tue, Sept 17 at 6:30pm
Middle Tennessee State
Charlottesville, VA
Wed, Sept 18 at 6:30pm
Middle Tennessee State
Charlottesville, VA
Fri, Sept 27 at 7pm
at Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, NC
Sun, Sept 29 at 1pm
at NC State
Raleigh, NC
Fri, Oct 4 at 7pm
Florida State
Charlottesville, VA
Sun, Oct 6 at 1pm
Miami
Charlottesville, VA
Fri, Oct 11 at 7pm
at Clemson
Clemson, SC
Sun, Oct 13 at 1pm
at Georgia Tech
Atlanta, GA
Fri, Oct 18 at 7pm
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Sun, Oct 20 at 1pm
North Carolina
Charlottesville, VA
Fri, Oct 25 at 7pm
at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY
Sun, Oct 27 at 1pm
at Boston College
Chestnut Hill, MA
Fri, Nov 1 at 7pm
Pittsburgh
Charlottesville, VA
Sun, Nov 3 at 1pm
SMU
Charlottesville, VA
Wed, Nov 6 at 6pm
Virginia Tech
Charlottesville, VA
Fri, Nov 8 at 6pm
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
Thur, Nov 14 at 10pm
at Stanford
Palo Alto, CA
Fri, Nov 15 at 10pm
at Cal
Berkeley, CA
Fri, Nov 22 at 7pm
Louisville
Charlottesville, VA
Sun, Nov 24 at 1pm
Notre Dame
Charlottesville, VA
Wed, Nov 27 at 2pm
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
Sat, Nov 30 at 1pm
Boston College
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia's 2024 volleyball schedule includes 15 home matches at Memorial Gymnasium, including home ACC matches against Florida State, Miami, Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame, Boston College and new ACC member SMU. In ACC play, UVA will go on the road to play Wake Forest, NC State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina and will travel to the West Coast to play Stanford and Cal in mid-November. Virginia will face three conference opponents twice in the regular season: Boston College, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech. The Hoos and Hokies will play the two-match set of the Commonwealth Clash over a three-day period from November 6-8.
In non-conference play, Virginia will play weekend tournaments at Old Dominion and Liberty and will host Coastal Carolina and Hofstra as part of the Cavalier Classic. UVA will also host Middle Tennessee State for two matches to wrap up non-conference play.
Virginia will play eight teams who qualified for the 2023 NCAA Tournament this season: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Coastal Carolina, SMU
“It’s a very exciting time for UVA Volleyball and the ACC," said UVA head coach Shannon Wells, who is entering her fourth season leading the program. “Our ACC schedule will be one of the most challenging in the country. Seven of our 10 home ACC matches are against teams with NCAA Tournament experience, including Louisville and Pitt, which have been to the Final Four in the last three years. What a great opportunity for our fans to get to watch this hungry UVA roster compete against some of the best. We set up our non-conference weekends to challenge us for a tough ACC schedule and are excited to get on the road and play in front of Virginia fans across the commonwealth.”