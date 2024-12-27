2025 Virginia Men's Lacrosse Schedule Released
The 2025 Virginia men's lacrosse schedule has been released. Coming off of a second-consecutive trip to Championship Weekend, the Cavaliers will play 14 regular season games in 2025, including nine home games at Klockner Stadium, four true road games against two ACC teams and two Big Ten teams, and a neutral site game against Towson at a location that has yet to be determined.
“Our scheduling method is defined year-in and year-out by the phrase ‘obstacle-ladened.' We seek out non-conference opponents who are talented, well-coached and have a true shot of winning their league. Combined with the heavyweights of the ACC, we have put together another powerful slate in 2025," said UVA head coach Lars Tiffany. “And a new market for Virginia Lacrosse is also a real possibility as we are currently working to establish the game versus Towson at a neutral site: more on this soon.”
Date
Opponent
Location
Saturday, Feb. 8
Colgate
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Feb. 15
Richmond
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, Feb, 18
High Point
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Feb. 22
at Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Saturday, Mar. 1
at Johns Hopkins
Baltimore, MD
Saturday, Mar. 8
Towson
TBD
Saturday, Mar. 15
Maryland
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, Mar. 18
Albany
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Mar 22
Utah
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Mar. 29
Syracuse
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Apr. 5
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
Saturday, Apr. 12
at Notre Dame
Notre Dame, IN
Saturday, Apr. 19
Lafayette
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Apr. 26
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia will face eight teams who qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including both of the teams that played in the National Championship Game: Notre Dame, Maryland, Johns Hopkins, Towson, Albany, Utah, Syracuse, and Duke.
UVA opens the 2025 season with three home games against Colgate, Richmond, and High Point before playing back-to-back road games at Big Ten opponents against Ohio State and Johns Hopkins. Then comes the aforementioned neutral-site matchup against Towson before the Cavaliers return home to face Maryland, Albany, and Utah.
Virginia opens ACC play with a home game against Syracuse on March 29th and then plays at North Carolina and at Notre Dame on back-to-back Saturdays in April. UVA then hosts Lafayette before wrapping up the regular season against Duke on Saturday, April 26th.
For the second season in a row, the four-team ACC Men's Lacrosse Championship will be held at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 2nd and May 4th.
The NCAA Tournament begins on the weekend of May 10th and 11th, followed by the quarterfinals on May 17th and 18th in either Hempstead, New York or Annapolis, Maryland. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts will host the Final Four for the first time since 2018 on Saturday, May 24th with the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Game taking place on Monday, May 26th.
After reaching the Final Four for the fourth time in the last five postseasons in 2024, the Cavaliers will look to make that run once again in 2025. UVA loses the program's all-time points leader and three-time Tewaaraton Finalist Connor Shellenberger as well as the NCAA's all-time goals leader Payton Cormier, but the Hoos bring back McCabe Millon, Griffin Schutz, Truitt Sunderland, Joey Terenzi, and Thomas Mencke on offense and add transfers Johnny Hackett (Bryant) and Charles Balsamo (Duke). On defense, the Cavaliers lose Cole Kastner and Mitchell Whalen, but are returning Ben Wayer, Noah Chizmar, George Fulton, John Schroter, and Griffin Kology. Virginia also brings back goalies Matthew Nunes and Kyle Morris and faceoff specialist Anthony Ghobriel while adding a FOGO in Notre Dame transfer Andrew Greenspan.
The 2025 season will be Virginia's ninth under Lars Tiffany, who is 92-36 in his time at UVA and has led the Cavaliers to eight-consecutive winning seasons.