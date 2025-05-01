ACC Men's Basketball Offseason Report Cards
With portal activity slightly slowing, we’ll take this chance to review and mark the ACC’s performance in yet another hectic offseason. Overall, the conference looks poised for a bounceback campaign following a unipolar model of Duke dominance in 2025-26.
A slew of high-major and coveted mid-major transfers have committed to these 19 teams, and I have factored in high school recruiting success as a criterion (even if many of these recruits committed far earlier than this spring). Also, bear in mind that a certain program’s expectations can affect its grade, i.e. North Carolina’s portal haul would be an A+ for anyone not named UNC or Duke, but we have to look at it through the lens of what’s expected.
This list will be updated, and grades changed, as the portal carousel continues.
Louisville: A+
Returners: G/F J’Vonne Hadley, F Kasean Pryor, C Aly Khalifa, G Kobe Rodgers, F Khani Rooths
Key Additions: G Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State), G Ryan Conwell (Xavier), Isaac McKneely (Virginia), G Mikel Brown Jr., C Sanandu Fru
Key Losses: G Chucky Hepburn, G Terrence Edwards Jr., G Reyne Smith, C James Scott, F Aboubacar Traore, F Noah Waterman, G Koren Johnson, C Frank Anselem-Ibe
Starters:
G: Mikel Brown Jr. (Fr.)
G: Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG, 42.1% 3PT)
G: Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG, 41.2% 3PT)
F: Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG)
C: Sananda Fru (Fr.)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Coach Pat Kelsey is humming. Following an 18-2 regular season finish in the ACC (which included an appearance in the ACC Championship), the Cardinals will likely start the 2025-26 season as a top-10 team nationally. A backcourt troop of a five-star freshman (Mikel Brown Jr.), two 16+ PPG scorers (Kennesaw State’s Adrian Wooley and Xavier’s Ryan Conwell), and arguably the nation’s top three-point shooter in Virginia’s McKneely (42.2% career 3PT%) will keep the Cardinals firmly in the fold. No other backcourt in the ACC will sniff this one.
While sophomore center James Scott is in the portal, Kelsey is getting both Aly Khalifa (5.7 PPG, 4.0 APG in 2023-24 at BYU) and Kasean Pryor back from injuries. More importantly, newcomer and 21-year-old Sanandu Fru is ranked as the sixth-best forward in his class, having played professionally in Germany. He will fit perfectly into Kelsey’s pace and could play alongside Pryor or 6’6 J’Vonne Hadley — a guard/forward hybrid who plays bigger than his height, having snatched 7.3 boards per game last year. This team is levels above last season’s roster in terms of potential. It’s a 180 from the Kenny Payne era.
Duke: A
Returners: G Caleb Foster, G Isaiah Evans, G Darren Harris, F Maliq Brown, C Pat Ngongba II
Key Additions: G/F Cedric Coward (Washington State), G Cayden Boozer, F Cameron Boozer, G/F Nikolas Khamenia
Key Losses: F Cooper Flagg, G Kon Knueppel, C Khaman Maluach, G Tyrese Proctor, G Sion James, F Mason Gillis
Starters:
G: Cayden Boozer (Fr.)
G: Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG, 41.6% 3PT)
G/F: Cedric Coward (17.7 PPG in six games)
F: Cameron Boozer (Fr.)
C: Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG)
The Skinny: Replacing an all-time Duke starting five with three top-25 recruits, multiple returners and a coveted transfer isn’t too shabby, even with the massive expectations heaped on Coach Jon Scheyer. Duke was one of a handful of teams not to lose a single player to the portal. That’s an impressive feat in this chaotic landscape, and Scheyer will return several key pieces in sophomores Isaiah Evans and Pat Ngongba II, junior Caleb Foster, and senior Maliq Brown. The Blue Devils were one key transfer (i.e. Washington State’s Cedric Coward) away from an “A” grade, and they just earned it with his announcement.
While I am slightly hesitant about Duke’s youth, both Foster and Coward are upperclassmen who will see significant minutes. What a ride it has been for the latter, who started his career in Division-III and will now suit up for Duke. A player to watch, moreover, is sophomore Darren Harris, a big shooter who played sparing minutes last season. With Coward’s addition, I’d now put Duke narrowly ahead of Louisville in the ACC power rankings. The Cardinals’ elite shooting and depth are knocking at the Blue Devils door, and I’d imagine many pundits have them above Duke to start the 2025-26 season. They’re almost interchangeable.
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost, but Duke is Duke
Miami: A
Returners: None
Key Additions: G Tre Donaldson (Michigan), G Tru Washington (New Mexico), F Malik Reneau (Indiana), C Ernest Udeh Jr. (TCU), F Marcus Allen (Missouri), G Jordyn Kee (Georgia), F Shelton Henderson, G Dante Allen, F Timotej Malavec
Key Losses: G Nijel Pack, G/F Matthew Cleveland, G Jalil Bethea, C Lynn Kidd, F Brandon Johnson, G Jalen Blackmon, G A.J. Staton-McCray, G Austin Swartz, G Paul Djobet, G Divine Ugochukwu
Starters:
G: Tre Donaldson (11.3 PPG, 4.1 APG)
G: Tru Washington (11.1 PPG, 2.1 SPG)
F: Shelton Henderson (Fr.)
F: Malik Reneau (13.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG)
C: Ernest Udeh Jr. (6.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: New head coach Jai Lucas had his hands full this offseason, tasked with the overhaul of a roster that finished 7-24 and 3-17 in-conference. Luckily, the appeal of South Beach and Miami’s NIL war chest made the transition a bit easier, as Lucas now has a starting lineup capable of competing in the top-half of the ACC. Three of his presumed top-five started at high-major programs, and junior guard Tru Washington — one of the nation’s best perimeter defenders — cracked the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament with New Mexico. Lucas brought five Florida natives home in seniors Malik Reneau (Miami), Ernest Udeh Jr. (Orlando), and Tre Donaldson (Tallahassee), as well as sophomore Marcus Allen (Miami) and freshman Dante Allen (Miami).
As the former associate head coach at Duke, Lucas also convinced ex-Blue Devil commit and five-star Shelton Henderson to flip from Durham to Miami. The ‘Canes are lacking in depth, but they’ve patched things up quite nicely in the portal and in the high school recruiting ranks. More commitments will come in the next few weeks and months.
Syracuse: A
Returners: G JJ Starling, F Donnie Freeman
Key Additions: G Naithan George (Georgia Tech), G Nate Kingz (Oregon State), F/C William Kyle III (UCLA), Ibrahim Souare (Georgia Tech), Bryce Zephir (UAB), F Sadiq White Jr., G Kiyan Anthony, G Luke Fennell, C Aaron Womack
Key Losses: F Chris Bell, C Eddie Lampkin, F Jyare Davis, G Jaquan Carlos, C Naheem McLeod, G Elijah Moore, G Kyle Cuffe Jr., Chance Westry, G Lucas Taylor
Starters:
G: Naithan George (12.3 PPG, 6.5 APG)
G: JJ Starling (17.8 PPG)
G: Nate Kingz (11.8 PPG, 44.4% 3PT)
F: Donnie Freeman (13.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG)
C: William Kyle III (2.9 PPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Syracuse won’t have any excuses this season. They boast three top-35 recruits on the roster and gained two high-level four-stars in Sadiq White Jr. and Kiyan Anthony — the son of Syracuse’s prodigal son, Carmelo. Coach Adrian “Red” Autry has also done a spectacular job in the portal this offseason, nabbing one of the nation’s premier point guards — junior Naithan George — from the ACC’s Georgia Tech and securing an athletic, versatile forward/center in William Kyle III. The latter played sparingly at UCLA, but he also found himself within a highly competitive frontcourt. Syracuse might need one true center from the portal, though,
Not enough good can be said about the impact of two returning starters in Starling and Freeman, a five-star recruit who decided to stay on with Autry after a promising first-year campaign. This is a make-or-break season for Syracuse’s head coach. College basketball is better when the Orange are good.
NC State: A-
Returners: G Paul McNeil
Key Additions: G Quadir Copeland (McNeese State), G Alyn Breed (McNeese State), F Colt Langdon (Butler), G Tre Holloman (Michigan State), G/F Terrance Arceneaux (Houston), F Jerry Deng (Florida State), C Zymicah Wilkins, G Matt Able
Key Losses: F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, G/F Marcus Hill, F Ben Middlebrooks, G Dontrez Styles, G Michael O’Connell, G Jayden Taylor, G Dennis Parker, G Mike James
Starters:
G: Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG, 3.7 APG)
G: Alyn Breed (17.5 PPG)
G: Matt Able (Fr.)
G/F: Terrance Arceneaux (6.5 PPG)
F: Jerry Deng (7.0 PPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Coach Will Wade has gotten to work in Raleigh, landing two of his top players from McNeese State — guards Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed — both of whom have experience in the ACC and Big East, respectively. Wing and defensive menace Terrance Arceneaux played over 20 minutes a game for Houston, the national runners-up. Senior guard Tre Hollomon also started 16 games for the Big Ten regular-season champions, Michigan State, so these are some impressive additions for a team that went 5-15 in the ACC last year. Florida State’s Jerry Deng can stretch the floor and will likely start the season as the four.
The one knock on the Wolfpack is their lack of frontcourt depth, and there is still no true center on the roster. I wonder whether Wade plays Arceneaux at the four and Deng at the five, but I assume that he’s eyeing a true center in the portal. They also have a top-30 incoming freshman in guard Matt Able. There’s no reason that NC State won’t bounce back in 2025-26.
UNC: A-
Returners: G Seth Trimble, F James Brown
Key Additions: C Henri Veesaar (Arizona), F Jarin Stevenson (Alabama), G/F Jonathan Powell (West Virginia), G Kyan Evans (Colorado State), G Jaydon Young (Virginia Tech), Fr. Caleb Wilson, Fr. Derek Dixon, Fr. Isaiah Denis
Key Losses: G RJ Davis, G Ian Jackson, G/F Drake Powell, G Elliot Cadeau, F Ven Allen-Lubin, C Jalen Washington, F Jae’Lyn Withers
Starters:
G: Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG, 3.1 APG)
G: Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG)
F: Caleb Wilson (Fr.)
C: Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: Expectations are always sky-high for Carolina, so I’m knocking them down to the “A-” range this offseason. Yes, their portal haul — in terms of quality — is likely second behind Louisville’s across the conference. The departures in the backcourt and that of freshman wing Drake Powell, however, can’t be ignored. Juniors Henri Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson are very solid pick-ups from the portal, though, as Carolina’s winning formula might do a 180 from last season; the frontcourt could carry the lion’s share of the scoring production, with five-star freshman forward Caleb Wilson a strong candidate to start day one.
The biggest question for this team is the point guard position. Will it be junior Kyan Evans — a transfer from Colorado State — or four-star Derek Dixon from Washington D.C.? Regardless of how Tar Heel nation felt about the departing Elliot Cadeau, he’ll still leave a ballhandling void in the backcourt. Carolina faithful are still awaiting a Marcus Paige/Ty Lawson/Kendall Marshall-type point guard to take the keys in Chapel Hill. In time, it could be Dixon.
Virginia: A-
Returners: G Elijah Gertrude, C Carter Lang
Key Additions: G Jacari White (North Dakota State), G Sam Lewis (Toledo), G Dallin Hall (BYU), F Devin Tillis (UC-Irvine), C Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), F/C Johann Grünloh (Int’l), G/F Martin Carrere (VCU), G Chance Mallory, F Silas Barksdale
Key Losses: G Isaac McKneely, G Andrew Rohde, C Blake Buchanan, F Elijah Saunders, F Jacob Cofie, C Anthony Robinson, G Taine Murray, G Ishan Sharma
Starters:
G: Dallin Hall (6.8 PPG, 4.2 APG)
G: Jacari White (17.1 PPG)
G: Sam Lewis (16.2 PPG, 44.4% 3PT)
F: Devin Tillis (13.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG)
C: Johann Grünloh (Fr.)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Virginia’s grade is heavily affected by the recent news of center Johann Grünloh’s commitment to Coach Odom and his staff. The ‘Hoos, formerly bereft of a frontcourt anchor until the additions of Grunloh and rim protector Ugonna Onyenso from Kansas State (2.8 BPG in 2023-24), now have a unicorn threat in the 19-year-old, who is currently teammates with Jayden Gardner in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga (‘23). The 6’11 Grünloh, capable of stretching the floor, could be deployed alongside the 7’0 Onyenso in a size-heavy lineup.
The backcourt also combines size, shooting, and athleticism, and it can’t be ignored that Odom landed Virginia’s first scholarship in some time. Could it have been since Devon Hall (‘18)? That is mind-boggling for the Commonwealth’s flagship program.
Top-100 recruits in Charlottesville’s Chance Mallory and Newport News’ Silas Barksdale will have their chances to play early. I’d expect Mallory to spell Dallin Hall as the sixth or seventh man on the roster, barring some major portal moves. All Virginia fans are excited to see the return of junior Elijah Gertrude, a guard who stayed loyal to the program and will take the court for the first time since the spring of 2024.
Georgia Tech: B+
Returners: F Baye Ndongo, F Kowacie Reeves Jr. (awaiting medical redshirt), G/F Luke O’Brien (awaiting medical redshirt), G Jaedan Mustaf
Key Additions: C Peyton Marshall (Missouri), G Kam Craft (Miami-OH), C Mouhamed Sylla, Fr. Eric Chatfield Jr., G Akai Fleming, C Cole Kirouac, F Brandon Stores Jr.
Key Losses: G Javian McCollum, G Lance Terry, F Duncan Powell, G Nait George, G/F Luke O’Brien
Starters:
G: Jaeden Mustaf (8.3 PPG)
G: Kam Craft (13.6 PPG)
F: Kowacie Reeves Jr. (9.8 PPG in 2023-24)
F: Baye Ndongo (13.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG)
C: Mouhamed Sylla (Fr.)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Damon Stoudamire from the top rope! Georgia Tech’s head coach landed a borderline five-star in center Mouhamed Sylla in January, meaning the Yellow Jackets will now possess one of the strongest frontcourts in the ACC. They lost three starters in point guard Nait George (6.5 APG), guard Lance Terry (14.5 PPG) and forward Duncan Powell (12.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG) to both the portal and graduation, but they’re also returning one of the ACC’s best big men in junior forward Baye Ndongo — a double-double machine. Guard/forward Kowacie Reeves (9.8 PPG) could also return from an injury that sidelined him nearly all of last season. They’re chock-full of big men. Alongside Sylla and Ndongo, transfer Peyton Marshall from Missouri has promise as a 7’0, 300 lb. center that could, in theory, pair with Ndongo or Sylla at some point. Bully-ball would replace stretch shooting in that case.
Luckily, Miami (OH) transfer Kam Craft shot 43.1% from three-point land last season and should start from day one. He and sophomore Jaeden Mustaf might be a downgrade from George and Terry, but the latter is one of the breakout candidates to watch in the ACC. Georgia Tech has plenty of work to do to get to their first NCAA Tournament since 2021. This level of talent could certainly get them there, though, as that frontcourt will be lethal.
Notre Dame: B+
Returners: G Markus Burton, G Braeden Shrewsberry, F Kebba Njie, G Sir Mohammed
Key Additions: Carson Towt (Northern Arizona), Fr. Jalen Haralson, Fr. Ryder Frost, Fr. Tommy Ahneman, Fr. Brady Koehler
Key Losses: G Matt Allocco, F Tae Davis, G Julian Roper II, G JR Konieczny
Starters:
G: Markus Burton (21.3 PPG)
G: Braeden Shrewsberry (14.0 PPG)
G: Sir Mohammed (3.1 PPG)
G: Jalen Haralson (Fr.)
F: Kebba Njie (6.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Notre Dame returned plenty of production last season only to finish with a 15-18 record. Am I drinking the Kool-Aid again by believing in the Irish? There’s some serious starpower on this roster, with junior guard Markus Burton an All-ACC Second-Teamer last season and freshman forward Jalen Haralson the highest-ranked recruit that South Bend has seen. Coach Micah Shrewsberry has shielded many of his top producers from the portal, but will he break through next season after showing signs of frustration?
Shrewsberry could benefit from a breakout from four-star combo guard and sophomore Sir Mohammed — a top-50 recruit who went for 11 against Duke this season, his best performance of the year. This starting lineup certainly has potential. The Irish might have to dip into their freshmen frontcourt additions, though, considering the absences of Tae Davis and Nikita Konstantynovskyi. Shrewsberry is starting to heat up on the recruiting trail.
SMU: B+
Returners: G Boopie Miller, G B.J. Edwards, C Samet Yigitoglu, F Chance Puryear, F Mitchell Holmes
Key Additions: G Jaron Pierre (Jacksonville State), F Sam Walters (Michigan), F Corey Washington (Wichita State), C Jaden Toombs, F Nigel Walls, F Jermaine O’Neal Jr., F BJ Davis-Ray
Key Losses: G Chuck Harris, G Kario Oquendo, C Yohan Traore, F Matt Cross, F Keon Ambrose-Hylton
Starters:
G: Boopie Miller (13.2 PPG, 5.5 APG)
G: BJ Edwards (9.9 PPG, 3.7 APG)
G: Jaron Pierre Jr. (21.6 PPG)
F: Sam Walters (5.0 PPG)
C: Samet Yigitoglu (10.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: The Mustangs still need a few more impact transfers, as do plenty of teams in the ACC. The announcements of returners Boopie Miller, B.J. Edwards, and Samet Yigitoglu are pretty substantial for one of the surprise teams in-conference last season. Miller earned third-team All-ACC honors, Edwards upped his PPG total from 3.7 to 9.9, and Yigitoglu emerged as the Mustangs’ primary frontcourt option in his freshman campaign. Freshman center Jaden Toombs — a Dallas native — is a massive addition for a university that has invested significant resources into its basketball program, no longer completely in the shadow of football.
Coach Andy Enfield also fought off plenty of high-major programs for coveted Jacksonville State guard Jaron Pierre Jr., the nation’s fourth-leading scorer. Pierre scored 18 against Missouri and 30 against Georgia Tech in the National Invitational Tournament and should be an immediate starter in the backcourt alongside Miller and Edwards. One or two depth pieces or another power forward would make their preseason case even stronger.
Wake Forest: B+
Returners: F Tre’Von Spillers, F Omaha Biliew, G Juke Harris, F Marqus Marion
Key Additions: F Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso), G Mekhi Mason (Washington), G Myles Colvin (Purdue), G Nate Calmese (Washington State), Fr. Isaac Carr, Fr. Jaylen Cross
Key Losses: G Hunter Sallis, G Cameron Hildreth, C Efton Reid, G Ty-Laur Johnson, G Davin Cosby, G Parker Friedrichsen
Starters:
G: Nate Calmese (15.2 PPG, 4.4 APG)
G: Mekhi Mason (9.9 PPG, 40.2% 3PT)
G: Juke Harris (6.1 PPG)
F: Tre’Von Spillers (9.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG)
C: Cooper Schwieger (15.8 PPG, 7.8 RPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Net Zero
The Skinny: Wake Forest has been stuck in basketball purgatory for the last five years under Coach Steve Forbes. They’re always in the hunt for the Big Dance, but needle-moving losses late have repeatedly hurt their CV. I don’t think there’s another ACC First-Teamer on this roster (Forbes has had three in his tenure, including two ACC Players of the Year), but he has made some quiet moves in the portal that will keep the Demon Deacons in the hunt.
I’m liking the potential of a frontcourt tandem of Spillers and Valparaiso transfer Cooper Schwieger, a talented offensive player. Washington State transfer Nate Calmese averaged 15.2 PPG and 4.4 APG on a competitive Cougar roster, and guard Mekhi Mason started every game for a Big Ten squad in Washington. Wing Juke Harris, however, could be the X-Factor.
The Demon Deacons need another move in the portal to break through next season, as it is most certainly a crucial year for Forbes. Their losses could seemingly outweigh their gains, but what about the retention of Spillers and the well-rounded transfer class brought into Winston? How does one go about replacing a two-time All-ACC First-Teamer in guard Hunter Sallis? Forbes has a tremendous record of bringing in home-run, transfer guards and wings, but it might be Harris who takes up the mantle.
Pittsburgh: B
Returners: F Cameron Corhen, G Brandin Cummings, F Papa Kante, F Amdy Ndiaye
Key Additions: G Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State), C Dishon Jackson (Iowa State), G Damarco Minor (Oregon State), F Barry Dunning (South Alabama), G Omari Witherspoon, C Kieran Mullen
Key Losses: G Ish Leggett, G Jaland Lowe, C Jorge Diaz Graham, C Guillermo Diaz Graham, F Zack Austin, G Damian Dunn,
Starters:
G: Nojus Indrusaitis (2.1 PPG)
G: Brandin Cummings (6.3 PPG)
F: Barry Dunning (15.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG)
F: Cameron Corhen (11.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG)
C: Dishon Jackson (8.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Net Zero
The Skinny: This is yet another big year for eighth-year head coach Jeff Capel. The Panthers lost their backcourt trio of Ish Leggett (15.7 PPG), Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG, 5.5 APG), and Damian Dunn (9.9 PPG), but Capel landed two key players from Iowa State in sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis and graduate center Dishon Jackson, the latter of whom started 33 games for the Cyclones and could very well be an interior force in the ACC. Indrusaitis is an intriguing prospect who didn’t have much room to breathe in Iowa State’s crowded backcourt last season. Pitt will need him to produce immediately.
He should start alongside returning guard Brandin Cummings — a breakout candidate in 2025-26. Pitt will miss Leggett and Lowe, but they might also curb some of those high-volume, low-efficiency games that occasionally plagued the two. Against Duke, Lowe and Leggett went a combined five of 27 from the field and the Panthers lost by 30. Against Ohio State, they combined for 49 points and went 18 of 42 from the field en route to an overtime victory on the road. High-volume guards giveth and taketh. The ceiling on the Panthers is not incredibly high, but, as per usual, they’ll be pesky in the ACC.
Virginia Tech: B
Returners: F Tobi Lawal, G Jaden Schutt, G Tyler Johnson, G Ben Hammond
Key Additions: F Amani Hansberry (West Virginia), G Izaiah Pasha (Delaware), G Jailen Bedford (UNLV), C Antonio Dorn, C Christian Gurdak, F Sincere Jones
Key Losses: G Jaydon Young, G Brandon Rechsteiner, C Patrick Wessler, G Rodney Brown Jr.
Starters:
G: Izaiah Pasha (11.9 PPG, 3.9 APG)
G: Jaden Schutt (7.7 PPG)
G: Tyler Johnson (6.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG)
F: Tobi Lawal (12.4 PPG, 7.0 RPG)
F: Amani Hansberry (9.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Coach Mike Young was dealt a night-marish hand last season, but he still overachieved. Now, he has more proven pieces in place to improve even further. Plenty hinges on the status of forward Tobi Lawal, however, as he will enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Luckily for Virginia Tech, he did not enter the portal before the window closed (meaning he would return to Blacksburg if he withdraws from the draft). Sophomore guard Izaiah Pasha and forward Amani Hansberry will be two integral pieces for Young.
Hansberry has logged serious minutes at a Big 12 school (West Virginia) and has shades of one of the Hokies forwards of old — Keve Aluma. Virginia fans won’t want to recall that name. Hansberry went for 16 against Houston and 19 against both Gonzaga and Louisville in the Battle 4 Atlantis. On the guard front, Pasha replaces the departing Brandon Rechsteiner and should provide a decent one-two punch with returner Jaden Schutt. I’m approaching this grade as if forward Tobi Lawal is returning. If he’s out of the picture, the Hokies will have to dip into their freshmen frontcourt rotation, which includes German center Antonio Dorn and four-star center Christian Gurdak. The Commonwealth Clash could include a battle of two German bigs in Dorn and Virginia’s Grünloh.
Clemson: B-
Returners: G Dillon Hunter, G Ace Buckner, F Dallas Thomas
Key Additions: G Jestin Porter (Middle Tennessee), F RJ Godfrey (Georgia), C Nick Davidson (Nevada), G Efrem Johnson (UAB), Fr. Zac Foster, Fr. Chase Thompson, Fr. Blake Davidson, Fr. Trent Steinour
Key Losses: G Chase Hunter, F Ian Schieffelin, C Viktor Lakhin, G Jaeden Zackery, F Chauncey Wiggins, G Jake Heidbreider, G Del Jones
G: Jestin Porter (15.0 PPG)
G: Dillon Hunter (5.4 PPG)
F: Carter Welling (13.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG)
F: RJ Godfrey (6.4 PPG)
C: Nick Davidson (15.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: I think Clemson’s haul could be better. The Tigers did get a replacement for Ian Schieffelin/Viktor Lakhin in Nevada’s Nick Davidson, and Georgia’s RJ Godfrey is returning to his former school. However, how weighty will the losses of guard Chase Hunter (16.5 PPG), Jaeden Zackery (11.7 PPG), and Schieffelin (12.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG) be next season? Coach Brad Brownell is replacing his entire starting lineup, and guard Dillon Hunter is the only rotation player returning for the Tigers. With two NCAA Tournament berths over the past two seasons — including an Elite Eight appearance in 2024 — will the new-look Tigers continue their run?
The loss of key upperclassmen and the vacancy at the point guard position give some reason to doubt that Clemson will have another top-three finish in the ACC. However, they’ve overachieved recently. A breakout senior season from Hunter’s is crucial if Brownell wants his third consecutive ticket punched to the Big Dance. Here's a question to monitor for the Tigers: how well can they pass the rock? Porter is more of a scoring guard, but they’ll make do; Clemson’s length will force teams to double in mismatches against the likes of junior forwards Carter Welling and Jake Wahlin, both stretch bigs.
Boston College: C+
Key Returners: G Donald Hand Jr., G Fred Payne, F Jayden Hastings, G Luka Toews
Key Additions: F Aidan Shaw (Missouri), F Boden Kapke (Butler), F Jason Asemota (Baylor), G Chase Forte (South Dakota), G Akbar Waheed III, F Jack Bailey, G Caleb Steger
Key Losses: Chad Venning, Chas Kelley III, Dion Brown, Josh Beadle, Roger McFarlane
Starters:
G: Chase Forte (17.9 PPG)
G: Donald Hand Jr. (15.7 PPG)
G: Fred Payne (6.9 PPG)
F: Aidan Shaw (2.6 PPG)
C: Boden Kapke (4.1 PPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Net Zero
The Skinny: It’s really, really hard to win at Boston College. The Eagles haven’t made the Big Dance since 2009 and have recorded three losing seasons under fourth-year head coach Earl Grant. It’s not an easy job. A step in the right direction, however, was the retention of star junior guard Donald Hand Jr., who pledged this offseason to remain in Chestnut Hill. He would’ve fielded offers from a plethora of high-major schools in the portal. Grant isn’t bringing much back outside of Hand Jr. and guard Fred Payne, but the portal haul could be promising. Forwards Aidan Shaw (Missouri) and Jason Asemota (Baylor) came from high-name basketball schools and will have their chance to shine with elevated minutes.
I don’t think Boston College will sniff the top-half of the ACC, unfortunately. If Grant retains the young forwards and Hand into next season, though, I reckon they could make some noise. The recent track record suggests that their woes may continue, especially as the ACC has flourished in the portal and high school recruiting ranks this offseason.
California: C+
Returners: F Rytis Petraitis, G DJ Campbell, F Lee Dort
Key Additions: G Dai Dai Ames (Virginia), F Chris Bell (Syracuse), F Sammie Yeanay (Grand Canyon), F/C Milos Ilic (Loyola), G Justin Pippen (Michigan), F John Camden (Delaware), G Nolan Dorsey (Campbell), G Jovani Ruff, G Semetri Carr
Key Losses: G Andrej Stojakovic, G Jeremiah Wilkinson, F Josh Ola-Joseph, C Mady Sissoko, F BJ Omot, G Stephon Marbury II
Starters:
G: Dai Dai Ames (8.7 PPG)
G: Justin Pippen (1.6 PPG)
G/F: Rytis Petraitis (8.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG)
F: John Camden (16.8 PPG, 41.6%)
F: Lee Dort (3.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: I’m not too enthused about this California team. The losses of Stojakovic and Wilkinson will not be compensated for by the additions of Ames and Pippen, and forward Chris Bell has intrigued with his potential yet couldn’t put it all together at Syracuse. Cal, like Boston College, is a tough coaching stop, as the Golden Bears haven’t witnessed a winning season since 2017. Coach Mark Madsen has actually assembled an impressive portal class led by Ames, Bell, and Delaware’s John Camden, among others, but I’ll be interested to see how they do without a go-to scorer like Stojakovic in the rotation. Losing your top-five scorers always hurts; but, then again, the portal can patch those holes in the span of a few months. Can Madsen patch all of them and then some?
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Bell starts. Madsen desperately needs some three-point shooters, and Camden averaged 16.8 PPG last season while shooting 41.6% from behind the arc. With jack-of-all trades Rytis Petraitis a likely starter, Cal can’t roll out three small forwards in their starting five. They’ll have solid depth at the center position, though, with Dort spelled by transfers Yeanay and Ilic. I believe that the ACC’s arms race this offseason hasn’t helped the Golden Bears to keep the pace; they will have their work cut out for them if they want to sneak into the top-half of a conference seeking a bounceback year.
Florida State: C+
Returners: C Alier Maluk, G/F AJ Swinton
Key Additions: G Robert McCray V (Jacksonville), G Martin Somerville (UMass-Lowell), G Kobe Magee (Drexel), F Lajae Jones (St. Bonaventure), F Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson), F Alex Steen (Florida Southern), G Cam Miles, F Thomas Bassong
Key Losses: C Malique Ewin, G/F Jamir Watkins, F Taylor Bol-Bowen, G Daquan Davis, Chandler Jackson, F Jerry Deng
Starters:
G: Robert McCray V (16.2 PPG, 4.5 APG)
G: Martin Somerville (13.6 PPG)
G: Kobe Magee (14.0 PPG)
F: Lajae Jones (10.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG)
F: Chauncey Wiggins (8.3 PPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: Florida State, like many other programs nationally, is cleaning house in the portal era. A coaching change from Leonard Hamilton to former Seminole Luke Loucks certainly affected some of that movement, but Florida State is now bereft of returning contributors. Now, even with Drexel’s Kobe Magee (43.9% 3PT) and Clemson’s Chauncey Wiggins in the fold, I think the Seminoles have lost far more than they’ve gained.
Ex-Seminole wing Jamir Watkins — one of the most sought after players in the portal currently — earned ACC Second-Team honors, forward Malique Ewin recorded nine double-doubles, and Taylor Bol-Bowen shot 41.4% 3PT as a stretch four. Ewin is headed to Arkansas and Bol-Bowen to Alabama, while guard Daquan Davis chose Providence and Deng opted for the Wolfpack. Those are legitimate transfer destinations.
Loucks also has two point guard transfers in McCray and Somerville; will he be able to play both at the same time? I fear that it will be a learning year for Florida State’s new coach. The ACC’s old guard — led last season by Hamilton and his 23 years at the helm — is down to Brownell.
Stanford: C
Returners: G Ryan Agarwal, G Benny Gealer, F Aidan Cammann, F Donavin Young, F Chisom Okpara, F Evan Stinson, F Jaylen Thompson, G Anthony Batson Jr., F Tallis Toure
Key Additions: G Jaylen Petty, G Ebuka Okorie, F Kristers Skrinda
Key Losses: C Maxime Raynaud, G Oziyah Sellers, G Derin Saran, G Jaylen Blakes, F Cole Kastner
Starters:
G: Benny Gealer (6.0 PPG)
G: Ryan Agarwal (7.3 PPG)
G: Evan Stinson (2.9 PPG)
F: Donavin Young (3.2 PPG)
F: Aidan Cammann (2.6 PPG)
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: Stanford will simply miss a lot of production next season, and they won’t be able to make it up in the transfer portal. All-ACC first-teamer Maxime Raynaud will no longer anchor the frontcourt as he did for three seasons on the Farm. Senior guard Oziyah Sellers will play his final season at St. John’s, and point guard Jaylen Blakes graduated. That leaves a horde of returning players to pick up the slack, considering Coach Kyle Smith has not landed anyone from the transfer portal yet. The Cardinal have an ACC-high nine players coming back. Why wouldn’t you stay for the world-class education while you’re simultaneously getting paid?
Unfortunately, none of his returners have experience as focal points at the high-major level. I know that it would be unwise to doubt Smith — a tactical genius and serial overachiever — but the Cardinal simply lack the starpower that much of the ACC has gained. Can Stanford’s uniqueness as a developmental program (including analytical benefits from one of the most prestigious universities in the world) give them an edge over the field? It might take a far greater effort to carry them into the Big Dance next season, regardless of who’s at the helm.