Alix Still's Strong Pentathlon Headlines UVA's Performances at the Hokie Invitational

Virginia Athletics

Alix Still recorded the third-best performance in the pentathlon in Virginia program history
For the second weekend in a row, the Virginia track & field teams traveled to Blacksburg as they Cavaliers competed in the Hokie Invitational at Rector Field House on Friday and Saturday. 

Fifth-year Alix Still turned in the highlight performance of the weekend in the pentathlon. Still ran the 60-meter hurdles in 8.65 seconds, good for second place, and then recorded a 1.68-meter mark on the high jump to keep herself in second place overall. She earned a third-place finish in the shot put with a personal-best 11.46 meters and then finished second in the long jump at 5.83 meters. Still set another personal-best in the 800 meters, finishing in 2:18.38 to win the event, earning another 846 points towards her total. All told, Alix Still finished third overall with 4,083 points, a personal best and the fourth-highest total in the pentathlon in all of NCAA Division I this season as well as the third-highest point total recorded in UVA program history. 

Also on Friday, Jada Seaman claimed a victory in the 60-meter dash and Kayla Bonnick placed fourth. Jaden Lyons won the 300 meters with a personal-best time of 34.85 seconds. Peter Djan placed fourth in the 300 meters and Owayne Owens was fifth in the long jump. Freshman Sam Romano finished runner-up in the women's unseeded pole vault and Maya Maloney was fourth. In the women's 3000-meter run, Virginia went 2-3 as Addison Cox finished second with Linnea Kavulich right behind her in third. 

On the second day of competition on Saturday, Tyler Lynch recorded a 4.71-meter mark to win the unseeded pole vault, while freshman Justin Rogers recorded a personal-best 4.86 meters in the seeded pole vault. Jordan Hardy broke his personal best in the triple jump that he just set a week ago at the Virginia Tech Invitational, recording a 12.63, the ninth-best mark in UVA history. 

Keara Seasholtz finished third in the 800 meters in 2:12.93 and Jay Pendarvis was second in the 200 meters with a season-best time of 21.70 seconds. Heldi Valikaj notched a third-place finish with a 15.00-meter mark in the triple jump, setting a new personal best. Alex Sherman won a heat and finished fifth overall in the finals of the 400 meters. 

Finally, Virginia's team of Jaden Lyons, Evans White, Luke Schroeder, and Will Trent placed fourth in the 4x400 relay to conclude the competition. 

Next weekend, Virginia heads up to State College to participate in the Penn State National on Friday and Saturday. 

