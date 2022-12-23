Skip to main content
Andreas Ueland Selected in MLS SuperDraft Third Round

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Andreas Ueland Selected in MLS SuperDraft Third Round

Virginia men's soccer star defender Andreas Ueland will join a host of UVA alums with the New England Revolution
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia men's soccer star defender Andreas Ueland was selected with the 68th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 Major League Soccer SuperDraft by the New England Revolution on Wednesday. 

A 6'5" defender from Bryne, Norway, Ueland has been a staple of Virginia's defensive line since his freshman year, when he started all 24 games for a UVA squad that went 21-2-1 and reached the 2019 College Cup final. Ueland was a Third-Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team selection that season and followed that up with another strong sophomore campaign, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors and ACC All-Tournament honors in 2020. 

Ueland had his best season as a senior this fall, as he was voted the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, a First-Team All-Region selection by United Soccer Coaches, and became the second player in UVA program history to be named a First-Team Scholar All-American. He tallied eight goals and three assists over the course of his four-year career in which he started in 73 matches and played a total of 6,758 minutes. 

Ueland had an unfathomable impact on Virginia's defense over those four years and bookended his Cavalier career with two remarkable seasons. After helping Virginia finish as the national runner-up as a freshman, the Cavaliers had a couple of down seasons, missing the NCAA Tournament in 2020 and 2021. With Ueland once again anchoring the defense, the Virginia men's soccer program put itself back on the map this fall with a resurgent season that saw the Cavaliers notch five wins over ranked teams and earn the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, Ueland officially begins his professional career with the New England Revolution, an organization laden with UVA alums from top to bottom. Ueland joins Henry Kessler, a former teammate who shared the back defensive line with Ueland during Virginia's College Cup run in 2019. Another former Cavalier, Jake Rozhansky, plays for New England Revolution II in MLS Next Pro. The Revolution are managed by Bruce Arena, who led Virginia to five NCAA national championships over 18 seasons as head coach. Three other former Cavaliers are on the staff in New England. 

Ueland became the fifth UVA men's soccer player to be selected by the New England Revolution in MLS SuperDraft history and 31 Cavaliers have been selected since the inception of the MLS SuperDraft in 2000. 

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.
Football

ACC Football 2023 Recruiting Rankings After Early Signing Day

By Matt Newton
Stanford linebacker and former No. 1 lacrosse recruit Ricky Miezan has transferred to Virginia to play lacrosse.
Lacrosse

Virginia Lacrosse Signs Former Stanford Linebacker Ricky Miezan

By Matt Newton
Virginia Sports radio broadcaster John Freeman, head football coach Tony Elliott, and defensive ends coach Chris Slade talk during the UVA football signing day show at Scott Stadium.
Football

Amidst Challenging Times, Virginia Signs Talented 2023 Recruiting Class

By Matt Newton
McKenna Dale defends during the Virginia women's basketball game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.
All Sports

12-Game Win Streak Ends for Virginia in 70-56 Loss at Duke

By Matt Newton
Four-star linebacker Kamren Robinson has officially signed with the Virginia football program.
Football

Four-Star Linebacker Kamren Robinson Officially Signs With Virginia Football

By Matt Newton
Kam Butler and Chico Bennett Jr. celebrate during the Virginia football game against Old Dominion at Scott Stadium.
Football

Tony Elliott Confirms Several Virginia Seniors Returning for 2023 Season

By Matt Newton
Three-star athlete Suderian Harrison commits to the Virginia football program.
Football

Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Wide Receiver on Signing Day

By Matt Newton
Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott speaks to his team in the locker room after his first-career win.
Football

Virginia Football Early Signing Day Tracker

By Matt Newton