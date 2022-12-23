Andreas Ueland Selected in MLS SuperDraft Third Round

Virginia men's soccer star defender Andreas Ueland was selected with the 68th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 Major League Soccer SuperDraft by the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

A 6'5" defender from Bryne, Norway, Ueland has been a staple of Virginia's defensive line since his freshman year, when he started all 24 games for a UVA squad that went 21-2-1 and reached the 2019 College Cup final. Ueland was a Third-Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team selection that season and followed that up with another strong sophomore campaign, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors and ACC All-Tournament honors in 2020.

Ueland had his best season as a senior this fall, as he was voted the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, a First-Team All-Region selection by United Soccer Coaches, and became the second player in UVA program history to be named a First-Team Scholar All-American. He tallied eight goals and three assists over the course of his four-year career in which he started in 73 matches and played a total of 6,758 minutes.

Ueland had an unfathomable impact on Virginia's defense over those four years and bookended his Cavalier career with two remarkable seasons. After helping Virginia finish as the national runner-up as a freshman, the Cavaliers had a couple of down seasons, missing the NCAA Tournament in 2020 and 2021. With Ueland once again anchoring the defense, the Virginia men's soccer program put itself back on the map this fall with a resurgent season that saw the Cavaliers notch five wins over ranked teams and earn the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Ueland officially begins his professional career with the New England Revolution, an organization laden with UVA alums from top to bottom. Ueland joins Henry Kessler, a former teammate who shared the back defensive line with Ueland during Virginia's College Cup run in 2019. Another former Cavalier, Jake Rozhansky, plays for New England Revolution II in MLS Next Pro. The Revolution are managed by Bruce Arena, who led Virginia to five NCAA national championships over 18 seasons as head coach. Three other former Cavaliers are on the staff in New England.

Ueland became the fifth UVA men's soccer player to be selected by the New England Revolution in MLS SuperDraft history and 31 Cavaliers have been selected since the inception of the MLS SuperDraft in 2000.

