    December 24, 2021
    Christmas Day Sports Schedule
    See the full slate of sporting events to watch on Christmas Day instead of spending time with your family
    Photo courtesy Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

    If the TBS marathon of A Christmas Story is not quite how you want to spend your entire Christmas Saturday, the sports world has you covered. Christmas Day 2021 is loaded with sporting events, including several entertaining games in the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. Here’s your full schedule of Christmas Day sports, because who says getting in the holiday spirit has to mean setting aside your everyday sports-viewing habits.

    NFL

    4:30pm: Cleveland Browns (7-7) at Green Bay Packers (11-3), FOX

    8:15pm: Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Arizona Cardinals (10-4), NFL Network

    NBA

    12pm: Atlanta Hawks (15-16) at New York Knicks (14-18), ESPN

    2:30pm: Boston Celtics (16-16) at Milwaukee Bucks (21-13), ABC

    5pm: Golden State Warriors (26-6) at Phoenix Suns (26-5), ABC

    8pm: Brooklyn Nets (21-9) at Los Angeles Lakers (16-17), ABC/ESPN

    10:30pm: Dallas Mavericks (15-16) at Utah Jazz (22-9), ESPN

    College Football

    2:30pm: Georgia State (7-5) at Ball State (6-6), ESPN

    College Basketball

    1:30pm: Wyoming (10-2) at South Florida (5-6), ESPNU

    3:30pm: Northern Iowa (4-7) at Hawai’i (4-5), ESPNU

    6:30pm: Liberty (8-5) at BYU (10-3), ESPN2

    8:30pm: Stanford (8-4) at Vanderbilt (8-4), ESPN2

