Christmas Day Sports Schedule
If the TBS marathon of A Christmas Story is not quite how you want to spend your entire Christmas Saturday, the sports world has you covered. Christmas Day 2021 is loaded with sporting events, including several entertaining games in the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. Here’s your full schedule of Christmas Day sports, because who says getting in the holiday spirit has to mean setting aside your everyday sports-viewing habits.
NFL
4:30pm: Cleveland Browns (7-7) at Green Bay Packers (11-3), FOX
8:15pm: Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Arizona Cardinals (10-4), NFL Network
NBA
12pm: Atlanta Hawks (15-16) at New York Knicks (14-18), ESPN
2:30pm: Boston Celtics (16-16) at Milwaukee Bucks (21-13), ABC
5pm: Golden State Warriors (26-6) at Phoenix Suns (26-5), ABC
8pm: Brooklyn Nets (21-9) at Los Angeles Lakers (16-17), ABC/ESPN
10:30pm: Dallas Mavericks (15-16) at Utah Jazz (22-9), ESPN
College Football
2:30pm: Georgia State (7-5) at Ball State (6-6), ESPN
College Basketball
1:30pm: Wyoming (10-2) at South Florida (5-6), ESPNU
3:30pm: Northern Iowa (4-7) at Hawai’i (4-5), ESPNU
6:30pm: Liberty (8-5) at BYU (10-3), ESPN2
8:30pm: Stanford (8-4) at Vanderbilt (8-4), ESPN2