Christmas Day Sports Schedule

If the TBS marathon of A Christmas Story is not quite how you want to spend your entire Christmas Saturday, the sports world has you covered. Christmas Day 2021 is loaded with sporting events, including several entertaining games in the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. Here’s your full schedule of Christmas Day sports, because who says getting in the holiday spirit has to mean setting aside your everyday sports-viewing habits.

NFL

4:30pm: Cleveland Browns (7-7) at Green Bay Packers (11-3), FOX

8:15pm: Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Arizona Cardinals (10-4), NFL Network

NBA

12pm: Atlanta Hawks (15-16) at New York Knicks (14-18), ESPN

2:30pm: Boston Celtics (16-16) at Milwaukee Bucks (21-13), ABC

5pm: Golden State Warriors (26-6) at Phoenix Suns (26-5), ABC

8pm: Brooklyn Nets (21-9) at Los Angeles Lakers (16-17), ABC/ESPN

10:30pm: Dallas Mavericks (15-16) at Utah Jazz (22-9), ESPN

2:30pm: Georgia State (7-5) at Ball State (6-6), ESPN

College Basketball

1:30pm: Wyoming (10-2) at South Florida (5-6), ESPNU

3:30pm: Northern Iowa (4-7) at Hawai’i (4-5), ESPNU

6:30pm: Liberty (8-5) at BYU (10-3), ESPN2

8:30pm: Stanford (8-4) at Vanderbilt (8-4), ESPN2