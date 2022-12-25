Skip to main content

Christmas Day Sports Schedule 2022

See the full slate of sporting events to watch on Christmas Day instead of spending time with your family
Feeling like you want to spend your whole Christmas Sunday watching sports instead of spending time with your family? Not a problem. Christmas Day 2022 is stacked with sporting events, including a bunch of entertaining matchups in the NFL, NBA, and college basketball. Here's your full schedule of Christmas Day sports, because who says getting in the holiday spirit has to mean setting aside your everyday sports-viewing habits. 

(Note: all-times Eastern)

NFL

1pm: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins, FOX

4:30pm: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, CBS

8:20pm: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, NBC

NBA

12pm: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, ABC/ESPN

2:30pm: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, ABC/ESPN

5pm: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, ABC/ESPN

8pm: Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, ABC/ESPN

10:30pm: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, ABC/ESPN

College Basketball

1:30pm: Seattle U vs. George Washington, ESPNU

3:30pm: Iona vs. Pepperdine, ESPNU

4:30pm: DePaul at Creighton, FOX

6:30pm: Utah State vs. Washington State, ESPN2

8:30pm: SMU vs. Hawai'i, ESPN2

