Christmas Day Sports Schedule 2022
Feeling like you want to spend your whole Christmas Sunday watching sports instead of spending time with your family? Not a problem. Christmas Day 2022 is stacked with sporting events, including a bunch of entertaining matchups in the NFL, NBA, and college basketball. Here's your full schedule of Christmas Day sports, because who says getting in the holiday spirit has to mean setting aside your everyday sports-viewing habits.
(Note: all-times Eastern)
NFL
1pm: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins, FOX
4:30pm: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams, CBS
8:20pm: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, NBC
NBA
12pm: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, ABC/ESPN
2:30pm: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, ABC/ESPN
Read More
5pm: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, ABC/ESPN
8pm: Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, ABC/ESPN
10:30pm: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, ABC/ESPN
College Basketball
1:30pm: Seattle U vs. George Washington, ESPNU
3:30pm: Iona vs. Pepperdine, ESPNU
4:30pm: DePaul at Creighton, FOX
6:30pm: Utah State vs. Washington State, ESPN2
8:30pm: SMU vs. Hawai'i, ESPN2