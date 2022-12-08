McLean's Double-Double Powers Virginia Over William & Mary 83-54

Behind the double-double machine known as Mir McLean, the Virginia women's basketball team has raced out to its strongest start in 30 years, punishing opponents on the boards along the way. Entering the game ranked first in the ACC and seventh in the country with 47.7 rebounds per game, UVA continued that trend on Wednesday night in Williamsburg, outrebounding William & Mary 51-25 en route to an 83-54 victory to move to 11-0 on the season.

Sam Brunelle got things going on Virginia’s first possession of the game when she drained a three-pointer. From there, the two teams traded baskets, with Sam Brunelle continuing to lead the charge for the Cavaliers. She had 11 points in the first quarter on a perfect 4/4 from the floor, including 3/3 from deep.

UVA ended on a 12-4 run to close out the first quarter with a 19-12 lead. The Cavaliers had eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter compared to seven defensive rebounds, but only scored two second-chance points, an area where they would look to improve for the rest of the game.

The Virginia offense began to attack the paint more in the second quarter, helping the Hoos extend their lead. Behind a dominant quarter from Mir McLean, who had 14 points and eight rebounds and was 8/11 from the free throw line in the second period alone, the Cavaliers outscored William & Mary 27-13 in the second quarter to take a 46-25 lead into halftime. By the end of the first half, Mir McLean had already secured her fourth double-double in the past five games. She has been the catalyst behind Virginia's rebounding feats.

UVA had 16 points in the paint and 11 second-chance points in the second quarter, and once again had more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds (six vs. five). While Coach Mox’s team was a little messy with 11 first half turnovers, they were easily able to make up for that sloppiness with the energy on the glass.

The third quarter was the most evenly matched, with William & Mary managing to slow down the Cavaliers after they jumped out to the big first half lead. Virginia’s bench accounted for 13 of the team’s 19 third quarter points, highlighted by five points from Kaydan Lawson. After three periods, UVA led 65-42.

The fourth quarter was drama free as the Cavaliers cruised to a blowout win. UVA shot 50% from the field and only committed one turnover, which was the perfect recipe to maintain the large lead. Taylor Valladay had six points in the quarter, six different players scored points, and all 11 players on the roster saw the court. At the final buzzer, Virginia won 83-54.

Mir McLean finished with a staggering statline of 22 points on 7/8 shooting, 17 rebounds, including nine offensive rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Sam Brunelle ended up 13 points after her hot start and Taylor Valladay had 12 points and four assists on the night.

UVA finished with 51 rebounds to increase its average rebounds per game, and doubled up the Tribe, who managed just 25 total rebounds. Unsurprisingly, Virginia won the second-chance points battle 17-3, and points in the paint 42-16. The Hoos will need to clean up the 19 turnovers they had moving into ACC play, but this was another fine performance from Coach Mox’s team.

Now 11-0 on the season, Virginia will have a 10-day break for final exams before hosting Morgan State on Sunday, December 18th to conclude non-conference play.

