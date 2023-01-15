Skip to main content

No. 1 UVA Women's Swim & Dive Crushes Virginia Tech 207-91

The Cavaliers won 15 of 16 events in a dominant win over the Hokies on Senior Day
On the day that the Virginia swimming & diving program honored its senior class, it was those seniors who shined in the pool to lead the No. 1-ranked UVA women's swim team to a dominant 207-91 victory over Virginia Tech, winning 15 of the 16 events on Saturday at the Aquatic & Fitness Center in Charlottesville. 

In the morning diving session, UVA senior Jennifer Bell swept the diving events with some incredible performances on the 1-meter and 3-meter boards. Bell posted a score of 326.63 on the 1-meter board, the second-best score in program history, and a 334.28 on the 3-meter board, the fourth-best score in school history. 

Building off of that strong start, the Cavaliers overwhelmed the the Hokies in the afternoon swimming session. Senior Ella Nelson won two events for Virginia, finishing first in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 500-yard freestyle. Two other Cavaliers won two events, as Alex Walsh won both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yardfreestyle and Gretchen Walsh took home the 50-yard freestyle and the 200-yard backstroke in a pool record time of 1:51.42. 

Senior Maddie Donohoe swam a season-best time of 9:48.87 to claim the 1000-yard freestyle and freshman Aimee Canny won the 200-yard freestyle in her collegiate debut. 

Reilly Tiltmann won the 100-yard backstroke, Emma Weber won the 200-yard breaststroke, and Kate Douglass closed out the individual events by adding yet another record-breaking performance to her decorated resume, swimming the 200-yard individual medley in a pool-record 1:52.07. 

Virginia won both of the relay races to conclude the meet, with senior Lexi Cuomo helping both teams take first place. The team of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, and Kate Douglass won the 200-yard medley relay and the team of Abby Harter, Gretchen Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann, and Lexi Cuomo won the 400-yard freestyle relay. 

The No. 11 Virginia men's swimming & diving team lost a hard-fought meet against No. 19 Virginia Tech 151-132. 

The Cavaliers won six events, led by senior Jack Wright, who placed first in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. Fellow senior Josh Fong won the 200-yard butterfly and Noah Nichols took first in the 100-yard breaststroke. Matt Brownstead and August Lamb took first and second in the 50-yard freestyle and Jack Aikins won the 200-yard backstroke. 

Virginia won one relay with Matt Brownstead, Noah Nichols, Josh Fong and August Lamb winning the 200-yard medley in 1:25.94. 

Next weekend, Virginia heads down to Raleigh to compete in a tri-meet with NC State and North Carolina on Friday and Saturday.

