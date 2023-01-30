No. 1 Virginia Men's Tennis Secures ITA Bid With 4-0 Sweep Over Princeton

Both the Virginia men's and women's tennis teams will compete in the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championships as both teams took care of business in the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Boar's Head. No. 8 UVA women's tennis defeated Washington State and South Carolina to clinch a spot and the No. 1 Virginia men's tennis team delivered a pair of sweeps against Nevada on Saturday and Princeton on Sunday to secure a bid to ITA Indoors.

With the two 4-0 victories over Nevada and Princeton, Virginia has swept each of its six opponents so far this season and is on a 29-match winning streak stretching back to last season.

Against Princeton on Sunday, Virginia's team of Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz defeated Filippos Astreinidis and Ellis Short 6-1 and then Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Alexander Kiefer clinched the doubles point for UVA with a 6-2 win over Thomas Bosancic and Matthew Bosancic.

Inaki Montes picked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Will Peters on court 2 and Ryan Goetz beat Thomas Bosancic 6-2, 6-0 to make it 3-0 in favor of the Cavaliers. On the top court, Chris Rodesch clinched the victory for Virginia with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Fnu Nidunjianzan, sending the Cavaliers to the ITA National Indoor Team Championships for the 13th time in the last 15 years. UVA has won six ITA National Championships, with the most recent coming in 2017 when the Cavaliers won the title in Charlottesville.

The Virginia men's tennis team will participate in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships held February 17th-20th in Chicago. The UVA women's tennis team will play in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships from February 10th-13th in Seattle.

The UVA men's tennis team will play three matches before the ITA Indoors, including two matches against ranked opponents. The Cavaliers face No. 4 Kentucky on February 3rd, Radford on February 5th, and No. 2 Ohio State on February 11th, with all three of those matches taking place in Charlottesville.

