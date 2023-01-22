Skip to main content

No. 1 Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps No. 11 Baylor 4-0

The Cavaliers passed their first major test of the season with flying colors
So much for a championship hangover for the Virginia men's tennis team. 

The defending national champions have yet to surrender a single point through their first four matches of the 2023 season, the latest of which was an impressive 4-0 sweep for No. 1 UVA men's tennis over No. 11 Baylor on Sunday afternoon at Boar's Head Sports Club in Charlottesville. 

Baylor took the first match of doubles play, as the team of Tadeas Paroulek/Zsombor Velcz took down Inaki Montes/Ryan Goetz 6-2 on court 2. Virginia bounced back to even things up as Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Alexander Kiefer defeated Baylor's Luc Koenig and Ethan Muza. In a thriller on court 1, Virginia's Bar Botzer and Chris Rodesch outlasted Finn Bass and Juampi Mazzuchi for a hard-fought 7-6 (8-6) win to capture the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

Chris Rodesch carried the momentum into singles play, defeating Finn Bass on the top court with relative ease, 6-2, 6-2. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg made it 3-0 in favor of the Cavaliers with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Baylor's Marko Miladinovic. Ryan Goetz finished the job for Virginia on court 4, defeating Juampi Mazzuchi 7-5, 6-3 to earn the clinching point. 

The matches between Inaki Montes and Tadeas Paroulek, Bar Botzer and Ethan Muza, and Mans Dahlberg and Zsombor Velcz were left unfinished as Virginia secured the 4-0 sweep. 

Now 4-0 on the season with four-consecutive sweeps to open 2023, Virginia is set to host the ITA Kickoff Weekend next weekend with Ole Miss, Princeton, and Nevada competing with UVA in Charlottesville for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Virginia faces Nevada on Saturday at noon with the championship match set to take pace on Sunday at 1pm. 

