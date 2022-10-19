No. 24 UVA Men's Soccer Plays Hofstra to 1-1 Draw

A big-time road win against No. 18 Clemson over the weekend propelled the UVA men's soccer team into the top 25 in this week's United Soccer Coaches poll. The Cavaliers returned home for a match against the Hofstra Pride on Tuesday, looking to continue that momentum. Instead, they nearly suffered a serious setback loss.

Hofstra took the lead in the second half and Virginia needed a penalty kick goal from Philip Horton to prevent the loss and salvage the 1-1 draw on Tuesday night at Klockner Stadium.

After a scoreless first half that saw the Cavaliers outshoot the Pride 5-0, Ryan Carmichael took advantage of a free kick opportunity from just outside the box and perfectly placed a right-footed shot into the top corner of the goal to give Hofstra a 1-0 lead in the 67th minute. The Pride attempted just two shots in the entire match, but both went on goal, one found the back of the net, and that was nearly enough to knock off Virginia.

Less than ten minutes later, Daniel Mangarov dribbled into the box on a dangerous scoring chance and was taken down, giving the Cavaliers a penalty kick. Philip Horton stepped up and converted the kick to pull UVA even with Hofstra. Virginia had a few more chances to score again in the waning minutes of the match, but could not find the back of the net a second time and had to settle for a rather disappointing 1-1 tie with the Pride despite having a 14-2 edge in shots.

Now 8-4-2 on the season, UVA is set to host No. 25 Wake Forest in a pivotal ACC matchup on Saturday at 7pm at Klockner Stadium.

