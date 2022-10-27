No. 5 UVA Field Hockey Drops Regular Season Finale at No. 2 Maryland

The UVA field hockey team concluded its 2022 regular season the same way its 2021 postseason run ended: with a loss at Maryland. No. 5 Virginia was held without a goal for just the second time all season in a 2-0 loss at No. 2 Maryland on Wednesday evening in College Park.

The Cavaliers outshot the Terrapins 11-7, but Maryland held a 6-4 edge in shots on goal. Maryland goalkeeper Christina Calandra saved each of the four UVA shots that came her way to keep the Hoos off the board. Jet Trimborn made two saves in the match, including an incredible diving stop to keep things scoreless in the first quarter.

But two minutes later, the Terrapins broke through as Riley Donnelly converted on a penalty corner to give Maryland a 1-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, the Terps doubled their lead as Belle Bressler sent a pass up ahead to a streaking Hope Rose, who scored the breakaway goal to make it 2-0.

Neither team scored in the second half and the 2-0 score held as the final.

With the loss, Virginia concludes the 2022 regular season with an 11-6 record. Up next, UVA will compete in the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Championship, which begins on Tuesday in Durham. The bracket and schedule for the tournament will be announced on Friday.

