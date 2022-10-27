Skip to main content
No. 5 UVA Field Hockey Drops Regular Season Finale at No. 2 Maryland

Virginia Athletics

No. 5 UVA Field Hockey Drops Regular Season Finale at No. 2 Maryland

The Cavaliers turn their focus to the ACC Field Hockey Championship next week
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The UVA field hockey team concluded its 2022 regular season the same way its 2021 postseason run ended: with a loss at Maryland. No. 5 Virginia was held without a goal for just the second time all season in a 2-0 loss at No. 2 Maryland on Wednesday evening in College Park. 

The Cavaliers outshot the Terrapins 11-7, but Maryland held a 6-4 edge in shots on goal. Maryland goalkeeper Christina Calandra saved each of the four UVA shots that came her way to keep the Hoos off the board. Jet Trimborn made two saves in the match, including an incredible diving stop to keep things scoreless in the first quarter. 

But two minutes later, the Terrapins broke through as Riley Donnelly converted on a penalty corner to give Maryland a 1-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, the Terps doubled their lead as Belle Bressler sent a pass up ahead to a streaking Hope Rose, who scored the breakaway goal to make it 2-0. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Neither team scored in the second half and the 2-0 score held as the final. 

With the loss, Virginia concludes the 2022 regular season with an 11-6 record. Up next, UVA will compete in the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Championship, which begins on Tuesday in Durham. The bracket and schedule for the tournament will be announced on Friday. 

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

2023 shooting guard George Washington III.
Basketball

UVA Recruiting Target George Washington III Sets Decision Date

By Matt Newton
Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski preview the Miami game.
Football

WATCH: UVA Football Coordinators Preview the Miami Game

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) runs with the ball during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Virginia Football vs. Miami Betting Preview

By Matt Newton
Trey Murphy III shoots a three-pointer during the New Orleans Pelicans' 113-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Pro Hoos

Trey Murphy Shoots Perfect 8/8 to Lead Pelicans Over Mavericks

By Matt Newton
Junior forward Philip Horton celebrates after scoring a goal for the Virginia men's soccer team against Notre Dame.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett addresses the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena following the Blue-White Scrimmage.
Basketball

Four-Star Recruit Schedules Official Visit to Virginia

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Jay Woolfolk attempts a pass against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Miami

By Matt Newton
Forward Ben Vander Plas holds the ball during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Ben Vander Plas

By Matt Newton