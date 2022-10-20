Sam Brunelle Named to Watch List for Katrina McClain Power Forward Award

Still a couple of weeks remain until Sam Brunelle makes her debut for the UVA women's basketball program, but the Notre Dame transfer and Ruckersville, Virginia native is already getting some much-deserved preseason recognition. Brunelle was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award, presented annually to the top power forward in women's college basketball. The watch list was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday.

The award is named after 1987 National Player of the Year and two-time All-American Katrina McClain and has been given to the best power forward in the country for the last six years. The list will be narrowed to 10 players in late January and then five finalists will be announced in late February. The winner will be selected at the conclusion of the season by McClain and the Hall of Fame's selection committee.

2023 Katrina McClain Award Candidates:

Esmery Martinez - Arizona

Cate Reese - Arizona

Erynn Barnum - Arkansas

Dre'Una Edwards - Baylor

Lauren Gustin - BYU

Emma Ronsiek - Creighton

Aneesah Morrow - DePaul

Olivia Cochran - Louisville

Angel Reese - LSU

Maddy Westbeld - Notre Dame

Addie Budnik - Richmond

Sania Feagin - South Carolina

Victaria Saxton - South Carolina

Cameron Brink - Stanford

Jasmine Franklin - Tennessee

Aaliyah Moore - Texas

Aaliyah Edwards - UConn

Alissa Pili - Utah

Maddy Siegrist - Villanova

Sam Brunelle - Virginia

