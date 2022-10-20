Skip to main content

Sam Brunelle Named to Watch List for Katrina McClain Power Forward Award

Brunelle was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the award recognizing the nation's top power forward
Still a couple of weeks remain until Sam Brunelle makes her debut for the UVA women's basketball program, but the Notre Dame transfer and Ruckersville, Virginia native is already getting some much-deserved preseason recognition. Brunelle was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award, presented annually to the top power forward in women's college basketball. The watch list was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday. 

The award is named after 1987 National Player of the Year and two-time All-American Katrina McClain and has been given to the best power forward in the country for the last six years. The list will be narrowed to 10 players in late January and then five finalists will be announced in late February. The winner will be selected at the conclusion of the season by McClain and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. 

2023 Katrina McClain Award Candidates:

Esmery Martinez - Arizona
Cate Reese - Arizona
Erynn Barnum - Arkansas
Dre'Una Edwards - Baylor
Lauren Gustin - BYU
Emma Ronsiek - Creighton
Aneesah Morrow - DePaul
Olivia Cochran - Louisville
Angel Reese - LSU
Maddy Westbeld - Notre Dame
Addie Budnik - Richmond
Sania Feagin - South Carolina
Victaria Saxton - South Carolina
Cameron Brink - Stanford
Jasmine Franklin - Tennessee
Aaliyah Moore - Texas
Aaliyah Edwards - UConn
Alissa Pili - Utah
Maddy Siegrist - Villanova
Sam Brunelle - Virginia

