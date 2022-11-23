Skip to main content
Slow Starts Plague UVA Volleyball in 3-1 Loss at NC State

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Slow Starts Plague UVA Volleyball in 3-1 Loss at NC State

The Cavaliers dug themselves early holes in a four-set loss to the Wolfpack on Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh

The Virginia women’s volleyball team was forced to come from behind in the majority of its match against the NC State Wolfpack, and the Cavaliers were unable to dig themselves out of early holes, falling 14-25, 19-25, 25-20, 17-25 on Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack jumped out to an early 6-1 lead in the opening set, and then used a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 15-5. The Cavaliers hit -0.061 in the first set, with just eight kills and ten errors. Veresia Yon had three of the eight team kills in the set, and the Wolfpack cruised to a 25-14 set one victory.

In the second set, Virginia kept the score close early on, using two consecutive service aces from Grace Turner to tie the score at 14. From there, NC State responded with a 9-3 run to take a 23-17 lead, and then two Wolfpack kills solidified a 25-19 win.

Down 2-0, the Cavaliers were determined to extend the match in Raleigh. Veresia Yon had two service aces and led the way for a 6-0 run that helped Virginia early in set three. After trading points for the middle portion of the set, UVA put together a 5-0 run to take a 24-17 lead. NC State started a comeback by scoring three points, but Virginia managed to put away set three with a 25-20 win. After struggling with efficient hitting in the first two sets, the Cavaliers improved to hit .242 in the third set.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NC State once again moved ahead quickly out of the gate in set 4, taking a 10-4 lead. UVA managed to pull within three points at the scores 14-11 and 17-14, but NC State was able to maintain the early lead. A 7-2 run concluding with two service aces propelled the Wolfpack to a 25-17 victory, and a 3-1 win overall.

Grace Turner had ten kills and ten digs and Gabby Easton had 28 assists and 11 digs, giving the Cavaliers two double-double performances. GG Carvacho contributed nine kills and Kate Johnson added a career high 11 digs.

Now 12-16 overall and 4-13 in ACC play, Virginia concludes the 2022 season at North Carolina on Sunday at 1pm in Chapel Hill. 

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Three-star wide receiver Amare Thomas decommits from Virginia.
Football

Three-Star Wide Receiver Decommits From Virginia Football

By Matt Newton
A general view of the arena before the start of a game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and Sam Houston State Bearkats during the Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball to Play in 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament

By Matt Newton
Kadin Shedrick and Reece Beekman shake hands before the Virginia men's basketball game against NC Central at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule and Results

By Matt Newton
Virginia women's basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett
Basketball

Undefeated Basketball Programs Uplift UVA Community During Trying Times

By Matt Newton
The Virginia women's basketball team huddles before a game against Wake Forest at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week [11/22]

By Matt Newton
A view of the stadium during the second half of the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Lane Stadium.
Football

Virginia-Virginia Tech Football Game Canceled

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) was named Most Valuable Player of the Continental Tire Main Event Championship after the Cavaliers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 70-61 at T-Mobile Arena.
Basketball

Reece Beekman Named ACC Basketball Player of the Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) carries the ball against Richmond Spiders during the first half at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia RB Mike Hollins Discharged From Hospital

By Matt Newton