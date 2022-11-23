Slow Starts Plague UVA Volleyball in 3-1 Loss at NC State

The Virginia women’s volleyball team was forced to come from behind in the majority of its match against the NC State Wolfpack, and the Cavaliers were unable to dig themselves out of early holes, falling 14-25, 19-25, 25-20, 17-25 on Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack jumped out to an early 6-1 lead in the opening set, and then used a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 15-5. The Cavaliers hit -0.061 in the first set, with just eight kills and ten errors. Veresia Yon had three of the eight team kills in the set, and the Wolfpack cruised to a 25-14 set one victory.

In the second set, Virginia kept the score close early on, using two consecutive service aces from Grace Turner to tie the score at 14. From there, NC State responded with a 9-3 run to take a 23-17 lead, and then two Wolfpack kills solidified a 25-19 win.

Down 2-0, the Cavaliers were determined to extend the match in Raleigh. Veresia Yon had two service aces and led the way for a 6-0 run that helped Virginia early in set three. After trading points for the middle portion of the set, UVA put together a 5-0 run to take a 24-17 lead. NC State started a comeback by scoring three points, but Virginia managed to put away set three with a 25-20 win. After struggling with efficient hitting in the first two sets, the Cavaliers improved to hit .242 in the third set.

NC State once again moved ahead quickly out of the gate in set 4, taking a 10-4 lead. UVA managed to pull within three points at the scores 14-11 and 17-14, but NC State was able to maintain the early lead. A 7-2 run concluding with two service aces propelled the Wolfpack to a 25-17 victory, and a 3-1 win overall.

Grace Turner had ten kills and ten digs and Gabby Easton had 28 assists and 11 digs, giving the Cavaliers two double-double performances. GG Carvacho contributed nine kills and Kate Johnson added a career high 11 digs.

Now 12-16 overall and 4-13 in ACC play, Virginia concludes the 2022 season at North Carolina on Sunday at 1pm in Chapel Hill.

