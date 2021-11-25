Things UVA Fans Are Thankful for on Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving, UVA fans!
In case you are looking for extra things to be grateful for today, here’s our (incomplete) list of things Virginia fans can be thankful for:
29 NCAA National Championships
University of Virginia athletic teams have won 29 national championships, second-most in the ACC, 20th-most of any school in the country, and the most (by-far) in the state of Virginia:
1938: Boxing
1972: Men’s Lacrosse
1981: Women’s Cross Country
1982: Women’s Cross Country
1989: Men’s Soccer
1991: Men’s Soccer
1991: Women’s Lacrosse
1992: Men’s Soccer
1993: Men’s Soccer
1993: Women’s Lacrosse
1994: Men’s Soccer
1999: Men’s Lacrosse
2003: Men’s Lacrosse
2004: Women’s Lacrosse
2006: Men’s Lacrosse
2009: Men’s Soccer
2010: Women’s Rowing
2011: Men’s Lacrosse
2012: Women’s Rowing
2013: Men’s Tennis
2014: Men’s Soccer
2015: Baseball
2015: Men’s Tennis
2016: Men’s Tennis
2017: Men’s Tennis
2019: Men’s Basketball
2019: Men’s Lacrosse
2021: Women’s Swimming & Diving
2021: Men’s Lacrosse
Outstanding Coaches and their Coaching Staffs
UVA is spoiled with a collection of first-class coaches and coaching staffs, who not only lead Virginia’s student athletes to incredible athletic achievements, but who also mentor them and help them grow as people:
Brian O’Connor (Baseball)
Tony Bennett (Men’s Basketball)
Tina Thompson (Women’s Basketball)
Michele Madison (Field Hockey)
Bronco Mendenhall (Football)
Bowen Sargent (Men’s Golf)
Ria Scott (Women’s Golf)
Lars Tiffany (Men’s Lacrosse)
Julie Myers (Women’s Lacrosse)
Kevin Sauer (Women’s Rowing)
George Gelnovatch (Men’s Soccer)
Steve Swanson (Women’s Soccer)
Joanna Hardin (Softball)
Mark Allen (Squash)
Todd DeSorbo (Swimming & Diving)
Andres Pedroso (Men’s Tennis)
Sara O’Leary (Women’s Tennis)
Vin Lananna (Track & Field/Cross Country)
Shannon Wells (Volleyball)
Steve Garland (Wrestling)
Hardworking Athletics Administrators
Of course, none of this would be possible without the tireless and extraordinary work of the administrators in the Athletic Department, led by one of the best athletic directors in the country, Carla Williams.
14 Beautiful and Historic Sporting Venues
The University of Virginia is home to some amazing venues in which the UVA sports train and compete:
Aquatic and Fitness Center - Swimming & Diving
Birdwood Golf Course - Men’s and Women’s Golf
Virginia Tennis Facility and the Boar’s Head Resort - Men’s and Women’s Tennis
Carl Smith Center, Home of David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium - Football
Davenport Field at Disharoon Park - Baseball
John Paul Jones Arena - Men’s and Women’s Basketball
Klockner Stadium - Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse and Soccer
Lannigan Field - Track & Field
McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club - Men’s and Women’s Squash
Memorial Gymnasium - Volleyball and Wrestling
Rivanna Reservoir Boathouse - Rowing
Palmer Park - Softball
Panorama Farms - Cross Country
Turf Field - Field Hockey
Past and Present Wahoo Student Athletes
Last, but certainly not least, we are thankful for the remarkable UVA student athletes, both past and present, whose accomplishments on the field and in the classroom continue to make the University of Virginia proud.
Happy Thanksgiving!