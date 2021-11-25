Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Things UVA Fans Are Thankful for on Thanksgiving
    From national championships to world-class coaches and student athletes, Virginia fans have plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving
    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    Happy Thanksgiving, UVA fans!

    In case you are looking for extra things to be grateful for today, here’s our (incomplete) list of things Virginia fans can be thankful for:

    29 NCAA National Championships

    University of Virginia athletic teams have won 29 national championships, second-most in the ACC, 20th-most of any school in the country, and the most (by-far) in the state of Virginia:

    1938: Boxing

    1972: Men’s Lacrosse

    1981: Women’s Cross Country

    1982: Women’s Cross Country

    1989: Men’s Soccer

    1991: Men’s Soccer

    1991: Women’s Lacrosse

    1992: Men’s Soccer

    1993: Men’s Soccer

    1993: Women’s Lacrosse

    1994: Men’s Soccer

    1999: Men’s Lacrosse

    2003: Men’s Lacrosse

    2004: Women’s Lacrosse

    2006: Men’s Lacrosse

    2009: Men’s Soccer

    2010: Women’s Rowing

    2011: Men’s Lacrosse

    2012: Women’s Rowing

    2013: Men’s Tennis

    2014: Men’s Soccer

    2015: Baseball

    2015: Men’s Tennis

    2016: Men’s Tennis

    2017: Men’s Tennis

    2019: Men’s Basketball

    2019: Men’s Lacrosse

    2021: Women’s Swimming & Diving

    2021: Men’s Lacrosse

    Outstanding Coaches and their Coaching Staffs

    UVA is spoiled with a collection of first-class coaches and coaching staffs, who not only lead Virginia’s student athletes to incredible athletic achievements, but who also mentor them and help them grow as people: 

    Brian O’Connor (Baseball)

    Tony Bennett (Men’s Basketball)

    Tina Thompson (Women’s Basketball)

    Michele Madison (Field Hockey)

    Bronco Mendenhall (Football)

    Bowen Sargent (Men’s Golf)

    Ria Scott (Women’s Golf)

    Lars Tiffany (Men’s Lacrosse)

    Julie Myers (Women’s Lacrosse)

    Kevin Sauer (Women’s Rowing)

    George Gelnovatch (Men’s Soccer)

    Steve Swanson (Women’s Soccer)

    Joanna Hardin (Softball)

    Mark Allen (Squash)

    Todd DeSorbo (Swimming & Diving)

    Andres Pedroso (Men’s Tennis)

    Sara O’Leary (Women’s Tennis)

    Vin Lananna (Track & Field/Cross Country)

    Shannon Wells (Volleyball)

    Steve Garland (Wrestling)

    Hardworking Athletics Administrators

    Of course, none of this would be possible without the tireless and extraordinary work of the administrators in the Athletic Department, led by one of the best athletic directors in the country, Carla Williams.

    University of Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams

    14 Beautiful and Historic Sporting Venues

    The University of Virginia is home to some amazing venues in which the UVA sports train and compete:

    Aquatic and Fitness Center - Swimming & Diving

    AFC

    Birdwood Golf Course - Men’s and Women’s Golf

    Birdwood

    Virginia Tennis Facility and the Boar’s Head Resort - Men’s and Women’s Tennis

    Boar's Head

    Carl Smith Center, Home of David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium - Football

    Scott

    Davenport Field at Disharoon Park - Baseball

    Davenport

    John Paul Jones Arena - Men’s and Women’s Basketball

    JPJ

    Klockner Stadium - Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse and Soccer

    Klock

    Lannigan Field - Track & Field

    Lannigan

    McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club - Men’s and Women’s Squash

    McArthur

    Memorial Gymnasium - Volleyball and Wrestling

    Mem

    Rivanna Reservoir Boathouse - Rowing

    Rivanna

    Palmer Park - Softball

    Panorama Farms - Cross Country

    Panorama

    Turf Field - Field Hockey

    turf

    Past and Present Wahoo Student Athletes

    Last, but certainly not least, we are thankful for the remarkable UVA student athletes, both past and present, whose accomplishments on the field and in the classroom continue to make the University of Virginia proud.

    Happy Thanksgiving!

