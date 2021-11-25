Things UVA Fans Are Thankful for on Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving, UVA fans!

In case you are looking for extra things to be grateful for today, here’s our (incomplete) list of things Virginia fans can be thankful for:

29 NCAA National Championships

University of Virginia athletic teams have won 29 national championships, second-most in the ACC, 20th-most of any school in the country, and the most (by-far) in the state of Virginia:

1938: Boxing

1972: Men’s Lacrosse

1981: Women’s Cross Country

1982: Women’s Cross Country

1989: Men’s Soccer

1991: Men’s Soccer

1991: Women’s Lacrosse

1992: Men’s Soccer

1993: Men’s Soccer

1993: Women’s Lacrosse

1994: Men’s Soccer

1999: Men’s Lacrosse

2003: Men’s Lacrosse

2004: Women’s Lacrosse

2006: Men’s Lacrosse

2009: Men’s Soccer

2010: Women’s Rowing

2011: Men’s Lacrosse

2012: Women’s Rowing

2013: Men’s Tennis

2014: Men’s Soccer

2015: Baseball

2015: Men’s Tennis

2016: Men’s Tennis

2017: Men’s Tennis

2019: Men’s Basketball

2019: Men’s Lacrosse

2021: Women’s Swimming & Diving

2021: Men’s Lacrosse

Outstanding Coaches and their Coaching Staffs

UVA is spoiled with a collection of first-class coaches and coaching staffs, who not only lead Virginia’s student athletes to incredible athletic achievements, but who also mentor them and help them grow as people:

Brian O’Connor (Baseball)

Tony Bennett (Men’s Basketball)

Tina Thompson (Women’s Basketball)

Michele Madison (Field Hockey)

Bronco Mendenhall (Football)

Bowen Sargent (Men’s Golf)

Ria Scott (Women’s Golf)

Lars Tiffany (Men’s Lacrosse)

Julie Myers (Women’s Lacrosse)

Kevin Sauer (Women’s Rowing)

George Gelnovatch (Men’s Soccer)

Steve Swanson (Women’s Soccer)

Joanna Hardin (Softball)

Mark Allen (Squash)

Todd DeSorbo (Swimming & Diving)

Andres Pedroso (Men’s Tennis)

Sara O’Leary (Women’s Tennis)

Vin Lananna (Track & Field/Cross Country)

Shannon Wells (Volleyball)

Steve Garland (Wrestling)

Hardworking Athletics Administrators

Of course, none of this would be possible without the tireless and extraordinary work of the administrators in the Athletic Department, led by one of the best athletic directors in the country, Carla Williams.

University of Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

14 Beautiful and Historic Sporting Venues

The University of Virginia is home to some amazing venues in which the UVA sports train and compete:

Aquatic and Fitness Center - Swimming & Diving

Birdwood Golf Course - Men’s and Women’s Golf

Virginia Tennis Facility and the Boar’s Head Resort - Men’s and Women’s Tennis

Carl Smith Center, Home of David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium - Football

Davenport Field at Disharoon Park - Baseball

John Paul Jones Arena - Men’s and Women’s Basketball

Klockner Stadium - Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse and Soccer

Lannigan Field - Track & Field

McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club - Men’s and Women’s Squash

Memorial Gymnasium - Volleyball and Wrestling

Rivanna Reservoir Boathouse - Rowing

Palmer Park - Softball

Panorama Farms - Cross Country

Turf Field - Field Hockey

Past and Present Wahoo Student Athletes

Last, but certainly not least, we are thankful for the remarkable UVA student athletes, both past and present, whose accomplishments on the field and in the classroom continue to make the University of Virginia proud.

Happy Thanksgiving!