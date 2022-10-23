No. 7 UVA Field Hockey Blanks Kent State 3-0 on Senior Day

The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team honored its seniors for their final home match with a 3-0 victory over Kent State at the UVA Turf Field on Sunday afternoon. Two of the Cavaliers' three goals were scored by seniors.

UVA wasted little time in starting the fireworks for this senior day matchup as graduate midfielder Annie McDonough swept in a goal off of a pass from senior Adele Iacobucci to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead just two minutes and 38 seconds into the contest.

Less than five minutes later, the Hoos were celebrating again as Dani Mendez-Trendler knocked home her 8th goal of the season on a penalty corner, assisted by senior Cato Geusgens. Seven minutes in the match, Virginia already held a commanding 2-0 lead.

The Cavaliers would add a third goal early in the second quarter as senior striker Laura Janssen expertly maneuvered through the Kent State defense and scored an unassisted goal, her second of the season.

Virginia took its foot off the gas after that and, although the Cavaliers outshot the Golden Flashes 21-3 in the match, including a 12-1 edge in shots on goal, UVA would not score another goal as the 3-0 score held as the final.

Kent State goalkeeper Cecile van Eijck had much to do with UVA's scoreless second half, as she recorded nine saves in the match, four of which came in the third quarter. UVA goalie Jet Trimborn saved the only shot on goal she faced and led the Cavaliers to their fifth shutout win of the season.

Following the match, UVA had a senior day ceremony to honor fourth-years Laura Janssen, Adele Iacobucci, Cato Geusgens, Abbigail Starnes, and Danielle Husar as well as graduate students Annie McDonough and Lindsay Dickinson.

Virginia (11-5, 3-3 ACC) concludes the home portion of its regular season schedule with an 8-1 record at the UVA Turf Field in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers will wrap up the regular season at No. 2 Maryland on Wednesday at 5pm in College Park. That matchup will be a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Tournament first round which the Terrapins won 2-1 to end UVA's season.

