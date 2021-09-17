No. 11 Virginia Field Hockey Falls at No. 5 Louisville 1-0

The Cavaliers outshot the Cardinals 10-4, but could not find a goal as UVA suffered its second loss of the season

The No. 11 Virginia field hockey team (4-2, 0-1 ACC) saw a four-game winning streak come to an end, as the Cavaliers lost a hard-fought 1-0 battle at No. 5 Louisville (7-0, 1-0 ACC) in their ACC opener on Friday afternoon.

UVA had much more opportunities to score throughout the game than Louisville. The Cavaliers outshot the Cardinals 10-4 and had five shots on goal to Louisville’s two, but the Wahoos just could not get any of their shots to find their mark.

Louisville goalie Mila de Kuijer made five saves to hold Virginia scoreless.

The Cardinals scored the only goal of the game five minutes into the second quarter. Charlie van Oirschot passed to Mattie Tabor, who shot from the right side into the left corner of the cage for the goal. It was Tabor’s fourth goal of the season and the first goal UVA has given up in the month of September.

UVA had four penalty corners in the game, but could not convert on any of them to tie the match.

Virginia’s Rachel Robinson had three shots, two of which went on goal. Freshman Noa Boterman also had three shots, with one going on goal.

UVA freshman goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy made one save and allowed one goal, the first goal she has allowed in her college career.

The loss was Virginia’s first since the season-opener against Penn State. The Cavaliers are now 4-2 on the season and will remain on the road to play at No. 24 Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday. Including Friday’s match against No. 5 Louisville, Virginia faces a tough stretch of seven-consecutive opponents ranked in the NFHCA Top 25.