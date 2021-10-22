    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    No. 16 Virginia Field Hockey Pulls 2-1 Upset at No. 6 Syracuse

    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    Publish date:

    No. 16 Virginia Field Hockey Pulls 2-1 Upset at No. 6 Syracuse

    Danielle Husar and Noa Boterman scored goals in the second half and the Cavaliers stunned the Orange on Friday afternoon
    Author:

    The Virginia field hockey team picked up its biggest win of the season on Friday afternoon, stunning No. 6 Syracuse in a 2-1 road victory.

    The Orange came into this game on a nine-game winning streak, including four straight wins over ranked opponents.

    The first half was a defensive stalemate and the two teams combined for just five total shots, with only one shot on goal.

    After a scoreless first half, Syracuse turned up their offensive intensity with six shots in the third quarter, three of which went on goal. Each of those shots on goal were saved by UVA goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy, who finished with five saves.

    Despite Syracuse generating so many offensive opportunities, it was Virginia who scored first.

    With only seconds remaining in the third quarter, Junior midfielder Danielle Husar scored off of a pass by Adele Iacobucci to break the scoreless tie.

    Midway through the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers got a crucial insurance goal as freshman midfielder Noa Boterman scored off of a penalty corner to give UVA a 2-0 lead.

    That goal ended up being the difference, as Syracuse got on the board with 4:37 remaining on a penalty stroke goal by Laura Graziosi.

    The Virginia defense held and, despite being outshot 15-8 in the match by the Orange, the Cavaliers prevailed with the huge 2-1 victory.

    The victory is a significant one as the Hoos look to make a late push to build their NCAA Tournament resume with just two games left on the schedule. With the win, UVA improves to 9-6 overall and 3-2 in ACC play.

    Up next, Virginia returns home to face Drexel on Sunday at 12pm. 

    Danielle Husar, Virginia Cavaliers field hockey
    All Sports

    No. 16 Virginia Field Hockey Pulls 2-1 Upset at No. 6 Syracuse

    10 seconds ago
    Pittsburgh Panthers, Clemson Tigers, college football
    Football

    ACC Football Week 8: Preview and Scoreboard

    2 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Game Preview: Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

    4 hours ago
    Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
    All Sports

    The Sports World Reacts to Chris Taylor’s Three-Home Run Performance in Game 5

    14 hours ago
    Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
    All Sports

    Chris Taylor Hits Three Home Runs, Carries Dodgers to Game 5 Win

    18 hours ago
    Alexis Theoret Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    No. 2 UVA Women’s Soccer Takes Down Louisville 4-1

    19 hours ago
    Zach Rice Rivals
    Football

    Five-Star OL Zach Rice Commits to North Carolina

    21 hours ago
    Celeste Valinho Virginia Cavaliers women's golf
    All Sports

    Watch: UVA Golfer Celeste Valinho Makes SportsCenter Top 10

    Oct 21, 2021