Virginia Field Hockey Wins Third Straight, Shuts Out Towson 3-0

After a 5-0 victory over William & Mary on Friday, the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team shut out a CAA opponent for the second time this weekend with a 3-0 victory over Towson on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia got off to a slow start in Friday’s game against William & Mary, shooting just four times in the first half before a four-goal eruption in the second half sealed the victory.

The Hoos were decidedly more aggressive against Towson on Sunday, taking an astonishing 53 shots in the game, the most shots the Cavaliers have taken in a single match in four years. Virginia took at least nine shots in each quarter and tallied 31 shots in the first half alone.

29 of those 53 shots were on goal. Despite taking the loss, Towson goalie Lena Vandam had an amazing performance with 21 saves and just three goals allowed on UVA’s 29 shots on goal.

Amber Ezechiels got the scoring going late in the first quarter on a penalty corner. Ezechiels got the pass from Adele Iacobucci and shot the ball into the left corner of the cage for her second goal of the season. UVA had 22 penalty corner opportunities in the game.

Early in the second half, Noa Boterman added to Virginia’s lead with her second goal of the season on an assist by Danielle Husar.

UVA scored its final goal in the third quarter on a penalty stroke by freshman striker Taryn Tkachuk for her first career goal as a Cavalier.

Virginia controlled the ball for most of the game, as Towson attempted only one shot, which Taylor Henriksen saved in the second quarter to maintain UVA’s second-consecutive shutout.

With the win, Virginia improves to 3-1 on the season and will stay at home to play Miami (Ohio) at 7pm on Friday.