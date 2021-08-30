UVA Men’s Lacrosse to Compete in the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic

The national champions will face the U.S. and Canadian national teams in October

Fresh off of a national championship in May, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse team will play in a pair of exhibition games as part of the 2021 USA Lacrosse Fall Classic in October.

The Fall Classic brings together the men’s and women’s national lacrosse teams for both the United States and Canada for a series of exhibition games to prepare for the upcoming Lacrosse World Championships. The Women’s Lacrosse World Championship takes place next summer at Towson University, while the Men’s Lacrosse World Championship will be played in the summer of 2023 in Southern California.

The U.S. and Canadian teams will play against each other as well as against the most recent college lacrosse national champions over the course of the weekend of October 15th-17th at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Maryland.

On the women’s side, 2021 national champions Boston College will play the U.S. and Canadian women’s lacrosse teams.

The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will play both of its matches against USA and Canada on Saturday, October 16th. Information regarding start times and ticketing will be released in September.

The Virginia men's lacrosse team plays against Team USA in the 2019 USA Lacrosse Fall Classic. (Photo by Zach Babo/Inside Lacrosse)

“We are grateful for the invitation to participate at this year’s USA Lacrosse Fall Classic,” said UVA men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany. “This is a unique opportunity for our team to compete against the best lacrosse players in the world and we look forward to the challenge.”

The Cavaliers also participated in the 2019 USA Lacrosse Fall Classic following their national championship in 2019. UVA lost 11-6 against the U.S. and lost 16-10 to Canada in the 2019 Fall Classic.

Payton Cormier attacks his defender during UVA's game against Team USA in the 2019 USA Lacrosse Fall Classic. (Photo by Zach Babo/Inside Lacrosse)

USA and Canada have alternated winning gold and silver at the last five world championships, as the U.S. won in 2002, 2010, and 2018, while Canada took home gold in 2006 and 2014.

With Virginia looking to make a run at a third-straight lacrosse national championship in spring 2022, the Cavaliers will have a great opportunity to test themselves against the world’s best lacrosse players at the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic in October.