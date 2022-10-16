UVA Men's Soccer Knocks Off No. 18 Clemson 2-1

The Cavaliers are road warriors this season. In three true road matches so far in 2022, each against ranked opponents, the Virginia men's soccer team is now 3-0.

UVA went down to Clemson on Saturday night and, behind goals from Kome Ubogu and Triton Beauvois, knocked off the No. 18-ranked and defending national champion Tigers on their home turf 2-1.

The Cavaliers managed to defeat their third ranked foe in the last five matches despite getting outshot by the Tigers 22-10 in the match. Virginia made more of its scoring chances than Clemson did, though, with five of UVA's 10 shots going on goal.

After failing to score a goal in each of their last two matches, the Hoos broke through early in this one, scoring in the 37th minute. Virginia freshman midfielder Albin Gashi intercepted a Clemson pass and took it the other way before sending a pass to Leo Afonso on the right wing. Afonso took a hard shot that was saved thanks to a diving effort by Clemson goalkeeper Joseph Andema. The rebound came right to the foot of UVA sophomore Kome Ubogu, who easily swept the ball into the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season.

The Tigers had plenty of chances to notch an equalizer in the first half, taking 10 shots, but Holden Brown saved each of the three shots that went on frame to preserve a 1-0 UVA halftime lead.

Virginia's one-goal advantage wouldn't last forever against the Clemson barrage, however. In the 68th minute, the defending champs finally got on the board as Alvaro Gomez served in a free kick from the left wing that was headed in perfectly by Mohamed Seye to tie the match at 1-1.

It took only ten minutes for the Cavaliers to regain the lead. Paul Wiese lobbed a brilliant pass over the Clemson defense that found freshman forward Triton Beauvois in stride streaking down the left wing. As he entered the penalty area, Beauvois took a shot that was blocked at first by a Clemson defender, but the ball came right back to him. Beauvois tried again and this time, he was able to fit the ball between the goalkeeper and the near post to put the Hoos back in front.

The Tigers tried desperately to find another equalizer, an effort that was made extremely difficult when Hamady Diop was awarded a red card for a dead-ball shove in the 83rd minute, forcing Clemson to play a man down for the remaining minutes. Virginia managed to kill the rest of the clock after that and sealed the 2-1 victory.

After suffering a 1-0 loss to Denver and playing Duke to a scoreless draw last week, UVA got back in the win column and improved to 8-4-1 overall and 4-1-1 in ACC play. Up next, Virginia returns home to face Hofstra on Tuesday at 7pm at Klockner Stadium.

