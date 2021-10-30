Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    UVA Men’s Soccer Loses a Heartbreaker in Overtime Against No. 13 Duke
    Publish date:

    UVA Men’s Soccer Loses a Heartbreaker in Overtime Against No. 13 Duke

    The Cavaliers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match, but ultimately fell 3-2 to the Blue Devils in the regular season finale
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    The UVA men’s soccer team went toe-to-toe with the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in Durham on Friday night, but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime.

    The Hoos are 6-8-3 overall and 2-5-1 in the ACC, so keeping it close with Duke in the final regular season game puts them in a position to make a run in the ACC tournament.

    In the first half, Duke outshot UVA 6-3 and opened up the scoring in the 23rd minute. Antonio Lopez scored an unassisted goal for the Blue Devils. The halftime score was 1-0.

    In the 62nd minute, Duke added to its lead with a goal from Luke Thomas, assisted by Nick Pariano. A 2-0 deficit with 30 minutes to play was going to be a tough comeback, but the Hoos were up to the task.

    The Cavaliers got on the board in the 68th minute with a goal from Leo Afonso, his eighth of the season. Daniel Wright led a fast break and found Afonso sprinting towards the goal with a beautiful pass, and then Afonso finished in a one-on-one with the goalie.

    Ten minutes later, the Hoos tied it up on a goal from Will Citron. Kaya Ignacio passed to Leo Afonso on the left side of the field, and then Afonso crossed it to Citron, who took the pass right out of the air and kicked it in.

    From there, the Blue Devils and the Cavaliers fought it out until a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation to go into overtime.

    UVA had two shots in overtime, but neither required a save from Duke’s goalie.

    In the 97th minute, Duke earned a corner kick and Lewis McGarvey scored off of it to take the golden goal victory.

    UVA is the 11-seed in the ACC tournament, so the team will face the six seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday. 

    Virginia Cavaliers men’s soccer
    All Sports

    UVA Men’s Soccer Loses a Heartbreaker in Overtime Against No. 13 Duke

    25 seconds ago
    Virginia Cavaliers volleyball
    All Sports

    UVA Volleyball Loses Heartbreaking Five-Set Match to Virginia Tech

    3 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers field hockey
    All Sports

    No. 16 UVA Field Hockey Falls to No. 10 UNC 3-2 in Overtime on Senior Day

    17 hours ago
    Dontayvion Wicks, Brennan Armstrong, Billy Kemp, Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Game Preview: Virginia at BYU

    19 hours ago
    Bronco Mendenhall Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    After Six Years, Bronco Mendenhall Makes Highly Anticipated Return to BYU

    Oct 29, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    No. 1 UVA Women’s Soccer Draws Against No. 3 Florida State 1-1, Hoos Win ACC Regular Season Championship

    Oct 28, 2021
    North Carolina Tar Heels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, college football
    Football

    ACC Football Week 9: Preview and Scoreboard

    Oct 28, 2021
    Ralph Sampson and Giannis Antetokounmpo
    Basketball

    Isiah Thomas Compares Ralph Sampson to Giannis Antetokounmpo

    Oct 28, 2021