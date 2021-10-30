UVA Men’s Soccer Loses a Heartbreaker in Overtime Against No. 13 Duke

The UVA men’s soccer team went toe-to-toe with the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in Durham on Friday night, but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime.

The Hoos are 6-8-3 overall and 2-5-1 in the ACC, so keeping it close with Duke in the final regular season game puts them in a position to make a run in the ACC tournament.

In the first half, Duke outshot UVA 6-3 and opened up the scoring in the 23rd minute. Antonio Lopez scored an unassisted goal for the Blue Devils. The halftime score was 1-0.

In the 62nd minute, Duke added to its lead with a goal from Luke Thomas, assisted by Nick Pariano. A 2-0 deficit with 30 minutes to play was going to be a tough comeback, but the Hoos were up to the task.

The Cavaliers got on the board in the 68th minute with a goal from Leo Afonso, his eighth of the season. Daniel Wright led a fast break and found Afonso sprinting towards the goal with a beautiful pass, and then Afonso finished in a one-on-one with the goalie.

Ten minutes later, the Hoos tied it up on a goal from Will Citron. Kaya Ignacio passed to Leo Afonso on the left side of the field, and then Afonso crossed it to Citron, who took the pass right out of the air and kicked it in.

From there, the Blue Devils and the Cavaliers fought it out until a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation to go into overtime.

UVA had two shots in overtime, but neither required a save from Duke’s goalie.

In the 97th minute, Duke earned a corner kick and Lewis McGarvey scored off of it to take the golden goal victory.

UVA is the 11-seed in the ACC tournament, so the team will face the six seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday.