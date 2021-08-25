UVA Men's Soccer Hosts Western Michigan in 2021 Season Opener

The seven-time national champion Virginia Cavaliers men’s soccer team begins its 2021 campaign against Western Michigan at 7pm on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium.

This will be the second-ever meeting between Virginia and Western Michigan, with UVA taking victory in the lone matchup in 2019, 1-0, on a goal by Cabrel Happi Kamseu.

Western Michigan had a record of 7-3-1 last season and the team’s four leading scorers are back this season. The Broncos played two exhibition matches during the 2021 preseason and both matches ended in a draw. Western Michigan played to a 3-3 draw against Cleveland State and a 1-1 draw versus Wright State.

Virginia went 7-8-1 in 2020, including a 4-7-1 ACC record in what was a down year following UVA’s great run in 2019 to the College Cup Championship Game. Andreas Ueland and Cabrel Happi Kamseu are the only two remaining players from that 2019 squad, but UVA has a roster filled with young talented players who are ready to make another run at the College Cup.

Sophomore Leo Afonso has been named a captain alongside Andreas Ueland. Afonso scored three goals in UVA’s two exhibition matches, including both goals in Virginia’s 2-1 victory over Longwood and one goal in a 4-1 win against Radford.

Virginia has won seven consecutive season-opening games heading into this match.

The match is set to begin at 7pm on Thursday at Klockner Stadium and the game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.