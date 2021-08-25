UVA Men's Soccer Hosts Western Michigan in 2021 Season Opener

August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballAll SportsSI.com
Search
Preview: Virginia’s Men’s Soccer Begins Season Against Western Michigan

Preview: Virginia’s Men’s Soccer Begins Season Against Western Michigan

UVA Hosts Western Michigan at Klockner Stadium on Thursday night
Author:
Publish date:

Photo by Matt Riley

UVA Hosts Western Michigan at Klockner Stadium on Thursday night

The seven-time national champion Virginia Cavaliers men’s soccer team begins its 2021 campaign against Western Michigan at 7pm on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium.

This will be the second-ever meeting between Virginia and Western Michigan, with UVA taking victory in the lone matchup in 2019, 1-0, on a goal by Cabrel Happi Kamseu.

Western Michigan had a record of 7-3-1 last season and the team’s four leading scorers are back this season. The Broncos played two exhibition matches during the 2021 preseason and both matches ended in a draw. Western Michigan played to a 3-3 draw against Cleveland State and a 1-1 draw versus Wright State.

Virginia went 7-8-1 in 2020, including a 4-7-1 ACC record in what was a down year following UVA’s great run in 2019 to the College Cup Championship Game. Andreas Ueland and Cabrel Happi Kamseu are the only two remaining players from that 2019 squad, but UVA has a roster filled with young talented players who are ready to make another run at the College Cup.

Sophomore Leo Afonso has been named a captain alongside Andreas Ueland. Afonso scored three goals in UVA’s two exhibition matches, including both goals in Virginia’s 2-1 victory over Longwood and one goal in a 4-1 win against Radford.

Virginia has won seven consecutive season-opening games heading into this match.

The match is set to begin at 7pm on Thursday at Klockner Stadium and the game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. 

The Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer team begins its 2021 season on Thursday against Western Michigan
All Sports

UVA Men's Soccer Hosts Western Michigan in 2021 Season Opener

UVA Athletic Director comments on the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Alliance
All Sports

UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams Comments on the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Alliance

The Virginia Cavaliers men's and women's soccer, field hockey, and volleyball teams have game this week
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: Where and When to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

The Virginia Cavaliers Field Hockey team prepares to open their 2021 season
All Sports

Previewing the 2021 Virginia Cavaliers Field Hockey Season

The ACC, Big 10, and Pac-12 announced an alliance on Tuesday morning
All Sports

ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Announce Conference Alliance

Billy Kemp IV leads UVA's special teams unit
Football

Previewing the 2021 Virginia Cavaliers football special teams

UVA swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass won silver and bronze medals respectively in the 200m individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
All Sports

Looking Back at the Top UVA Performances in the Summer Olympics

Former Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball star London Perrantes signed with a professional basketball team in Israel
Basketball

London Perrantes Signs with Professional Basketball Team in Israel