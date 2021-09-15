Virginia and UNCG Men’s Soccer Play to a Scoreless Draw

Defense ruled the day as the Cavaliers and Spartans played to a tie on Tuesday night.

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night.

But the Hoos did not get back into the win column either, playing UNC-Greensboro to a 0-0 draw at Klockner Stadium.

UNCG largely outplayed UVA in the first half, dominating time of possession and having multiple scoring opportunities.

Fortunately for the Cavaliers, Holden Brown and the UVA defense stood tall and kept the Spartans off the board. Brown saved each of the four UNCG shots on goal, while Spartan goalkeeper Niclas Wild saved the two shots on goal that Virginia managed to take during the match.

UNCG outshot UVA 9-8 and had nine corners as compared to Virginia’s two.

Both teams had decent chances to win the game in the second ten-minute overtime period. UNCG’s Theo Collomb took a shot towards the bottom right of the goal in the 104th minute, but Holden Brown saved it for his fourth save of the game. In the 106th minute, Kevin Ogudugu had a good look with his left foot, but his shot was saved by a diving Niclas Wild.

It was a hard-fought and physical match, with UVA and UNCG committing 17 and 19 fouls, respectively.

After 110 minutes, the match remained scoreless and ended in a draw.

Virginia remains at .500 on the season with a 2-2-1 record. Up next, the Hoos travel to Blacksburgh on Friday night for a match against No. 17 Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash.