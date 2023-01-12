Skip to main content

UVA Signees McGhee and Johnson Named McDonald's All American Nominees

UVA women's basketball signees Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson have been nominated for the McDonald's All American Game
Virginia women's basketball class of 2023 signees Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson have been nominated for the McDonald's All American Game to be held in Houston on March 28th. McDonald's announced the nominations on Wednesday for the 722 girls and boys basketball players, recognized as the top high school basketball players in the nation, who will have a chance to be selected to the 2023 McDonald's All American Games. 

A 6'2" guard from Louisa County, Virginia, Olivia McGhee is currently playing her senior season of high school basketball down in Florida at IMG Academy. A four-star recruit and the No. 45-ranked prospect in the country per ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings, McGhee committed to UVA back on July 1st, choosing the Cavaliers over offers from Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and nearly 40 other programs. 

A couple of months later, McGhee was joined in Virginia's 2023 recruiting class by Charlottesville native Kymora Johnson, who pledged to UVA on September 12th over offers from almost 50 schools. A 5'7" guard from St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville, Johnson is the No. 24-ranked prospect in the class of 2023 in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings and the No. 1-ranked recruit in the Commonwealth of Virginia. 

Together, Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson comprise the No. 15-ranked recruiting class in the country per ESPN. 

On January 24th, the final 48-player rosters (24 boys and 24 girls) will be announced by the McDonald's All American Games Selection Committee, made up of high school basketball analysts, prep scouts, media, and coaches. The 2023 McDonald's All American Girls Game will be played on Tuesday, March 28th at 6:30pm ET at Toyota Center in Houston. 

