UVA Volleyball Swept by Wake Forest

After picking up a gritty 3-2 win on Friday night against the Virginia Tech Hokies, the UVA volleyball team was unable to match the success of the previous win. Virginia fell in three sets to Wake Forest, by scores of 16-25, 20-25, and 23-25, on Sunday afternoon in Winston-Salem.

Andrea Fuentes got things going with three service aces to give Wake Forest a 5-0 lead and the Demon Deacons didn’t look back from there in set one. Using a 4-0 run and later a 5-1 run, Wake Forest pulled ahead 21-14 and cruised to the set one victory.

Abby Tadder and Veresia Yon both hit .600 and recorded three kills in the second set, but that efficiency wasn’t enough to take the victory, as the Demon Deacons held off the Cavaliers to close out the set.

In the final set, Wake Forest built a 9-3 lead, but the Cavaliers fought back to tie the score at 11, thanks to some long rallies that ended in Wake attack errors. UVA managed to take a 21-20 lead, but then two service errors from the Cavaliers and two service aces for the Demon Deacons shifted the momentum, and Wake Forest was able to complete the sweep. Wake Forest had 11 service aces in the match, which was a contributing factor.

Abby Tadder led the way for the Cavaliers with eight kills and three blocks, and GG Carvacho had a nice showing with four kills and a .300 hitting percentage off the bench.

Now 11-12 and 3-9 in ACC play, Virginia remains on the road for its next two ACC matchups next weekend. UVA will face Boston College on Friday afternoon and Syracuse on Sunday afternoon.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN