Skip to main content
UVA Volleyball Swept by Wake Forest

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

UVA Volleyball Swept by Wake Forest

Virginia's two-match ACC winning streak came to an end on Sunday in Winston-Salem

After picking up a gritty 3-2 win on Friday night against the Virginia Tech Hokies, the UVA volleyball team was unable to match the success of the previous win. Virginia fell in three sets to Wake Forest, by scores of 16-25, 20-25, and 23-25, on Sunday afternoon in Winston-Salem. 

Andrea Fuentes got things going with three service aces to give Wake Forest a 5-0 lead and the Demon Deacons didn’t look back from there in set one. Using a 4-0 run and later a 5-1 run, Wake Forest pulled ahead 21-14 and cruised to the set one victory.

Abby Tadder and Veresia Yon both hit .600 and recorded three kills in the second set, but that efficiency wasn’t enough to take the victory, as the Demon Deacons held off the Cavaliers to close out the set.

In the final set, Wake Forest built a 9-3 lead, but the Cavaliers fought back to tie the score at 11, thanks to some long rallies that ended in Wake attack errors. UVA managed to take a 21-20 lead, but then two service errors from the Cavaliers and two service aces for the Demon Deacons shifted the momentum, and Wake Forest was able to complete the sweep. Wake Forest had 11 service aces in the match, which was a contributing factor.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Abby Tadder led the way for the Cavaliers with eight kills and three blocks, and GG Carvacho had a nice showing with four kills and a .300 hitting percentage off the bench.

Now 11-12 and 3-9 in ACC play, Virginia remains on the road for its next two ACC matchups next weekend. UVA will face Boston College on Friday afternoon and Syracuse on Sunday afternoon. 

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Jonathan Leech, Antonio Clary, Anthony Johnson, and Dontayvion Wicks walk out to midfield to the coin toss before overtime of the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes football game at Scott Stadium.
Football

Opportunities Missed: Virginia Offense Squanders Chances in Loss to Miami

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong speaks following UVA's 14-12 loss to Miami.
Football

WATCH: Virginia Player Reactions to Miami Defeat

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings speaks following UVA's 14-12 loss to Miami in four overtimes.
Football

WATCH: UVA Coaches React to Four-OT Loss to Miami

By Matt Newton
Miami Hurricanes running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) attempts to avoid a pair of Virginia Cavaliers in the second half at Scott Stadium.
Football

Miami Defeats Virginia 14-12 in Four Overtimes | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers center Francisco Caffaro flexes after scoring a basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Francisco Caffaro

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer team huddles during the game against Xavier at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

No. 18 Virginia Men's Soccer Battles North Carolina to 2-2 Draw

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers volleyball team poses after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg.
All Sports

Virginia Volleyball Earns Dramatic Five-Set Victory at Virginia Tech

By Kathleen Boyce
Miami Hurricanes defensive end Deandre Johnson (13) wraps up Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes

By Matt Newton