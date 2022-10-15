UVA Women's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights & Box Score

UVA fans got their first look at the Virginia women's basketball team under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton at the Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

Facing a practice squad of men's basketball players, the Cavaliers played two 10-minute halves with a running clock. UVA trailed the practice squad 15-14 at halftime, but rallied to win 26-23.

See the full box score for the UVA women's basketball team from the Blue-White Scrimmage:

Carole Miller: 2 points

Taylor Valladay: 6 points

Mir McLean: 2 points

Camryn Taylor: 2 points

Alexia Smith: 5 points (1 three)

Sam Brunelle: 3 points (1 three)

London Clarkson: 4 points

McKenna Dale: 2 points

Watch the full highlights from the Virginia women's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage in the video below:

