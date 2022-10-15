Skip to main content
UVA Women's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights & Box Score

Virginia Athletics

UVA Women's Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights & Box Score

See the full highlights and box score from the Virginia women's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

UVA fans got their first look at the Virginia women's basketball team under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton at the Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. 

Facing a practice squad of men's basketball players, the Cavaliers played two 10-minute halves with a running clock. UVA trailed the practice squad 15-14 at halftime, but rallied to win 26-23. 

See the full box score for the UVA women's basketball team from the Blue-White Scrimmage:

Carole Miller: 2 points
Taylor Valladay: 6 points
Mir McLean: 2 points
Camryn Taylor: 2 points
Alexia Smith: 5 points (1 three)
Sam Brunelle: 3 points (1 three)
London Clarkson: 4 points
McKenna Dale: 2 points

Watch the full highlights from the Virginia women's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage in the video below:

