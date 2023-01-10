UVA Women's Basketball: Mir McLean Out for Season With Knee Injury

The Virginia women's basketball team will have to play the rest of this season without the services of its best player. Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton confirmed on her "Coach Mox Radio Show" on Monday night that the injury Mir McLean suffered in Sunday's game at NC State was season-ending.

During the third quarter of Virginia's loss at NC State on Sunday afternoon, Mir McLean landed awkwardly while fighting for a rebound and went down to the floor in a great deal of pain. McLean remained on the floor for several minutes before eventually being taken off on a stretcher. She returned to the bench before the conclusion of the game, but was on crutches. On Monday night, Coach Mox confirmed that McLean will miss the remainder of the season due to the injury.

McLean spent her first season and a half at UConn before coming to UVA as a mid-season transfer last February. It was a tumultuous couple of months for McLean, who had three different coaches in a very short span of time. But under Coach Mox, McLean has started to come into her own and give glimpses of her potential as a former McDonald's All-American coming out of high school. Through 15 games this season, McLean is second on the team in scoring at 12.2 points per game and is Virginia's leading rebounder at 9.6 rebounds per game. She has recorded five double-doubles this season. Of Virginia's 249 total offensive rebounds, McLean has 58 of them and she is also responsible for 144 of UVA's 723 total team rebounds.

Needless to say, the Cavaliers have their work cut out for them trying to replace Mir McLean's production, especially on the glass.

Virginia (13-3, 2-3 ACC) hosts No. 22 North Carolina on Thursday at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

